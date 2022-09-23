NFL and Apple agree mammoth $50 million, five-year deal as next Super Bowl halftime show sponsor

News broke Thursday night that the tech giant Apple is expanding their corporation as the NFLs newest long-term sponsor. After 120 million viewers tuned in to last year's Super Bowl Halftime Show, the National Football League is doubling-down on making 2023 a halftime show to remember. As cited by Eben Novy-Williams, the 5-year deal is reportedly worth close to 50 million per year:

"We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show", said the NFL's Senior Vice President of Partner Stradegy in an official report.

Despite Pepsi's denial to renew a contract that represented a 10-year partnership, Pepsi's loss is football's gain.

According to the above report, 50 million was precisely the number the league was looking for in their vision for their next big performance deal.

Last year's performance headlined by Pepsi was met with mixed reviews. While most performances were above and beyond, the display lacked innovation with the singers on the biggest stage being contained in a dollhouse-like structure. This was mainly due to the technological deficiencies and displays that is to be expected from a sponsor that is not as inclined to the digital displays and performance standards apple holds dear.

This is exactly why the new deal is a huge plus for fans considering Apple's innovative insight in groundbreaking tech. With the help of Apple engineering, the league can elevate any show to the next level. Having Apple in football's corner gives the halftime show an edge in just about every category.

What the NFLs new deal means for the future

Commissioner Roget Goodell takes the podium in the 2022 draft

Apple engineering has been the cornerstone of setting the standard for technological advancements throughout the world. You can expect more of the same in regards to future Halftime show displays, effects, and music for at least the next five years. With greater tech for a greater football future, perhaps Apple sponsorship can also help avoid the not so family-friendly mishaps of previous Super Bowl Halftime Shows.

