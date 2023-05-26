Rob Gronkowski recently gave New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones some advice that may help him play better.

The former NFL tight end shared with FanDuel TV’s Kay Adams:

“I think he needs to put a little weight on. I mean, he's looking a little skinny right now. I'll put about 510 pounds back on so that he can lift, you know, run the ball a little bit, knock out some linebackers while he's running to get a first down, you know.”

“So, but other than that, I think the outfits a plus, you know, he's looking great with his girlfriend and going to the Taylor concert at Gillette. You can't beat that combo.”

Jones is currently listed at 215 pounds. While he had a solid rookie season, the former Alabama standout regressed in year two. He had 2,997 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions for New England last season.

The 2023 season is important for Jones because he will be eligible for a contract extension after completing his third year. Playing well could help build his case during negotiations with de facto GM and head coach Bill Belichick.

If he doesn’t get the extension he seeks, putting up solid numbers means the Patriots shouldn’t have second thoughts about exercising their fifth-year option.

They have that choice after selecting Jones as a first-rounder in the 2021 NFL Draft. It will also buy them time to defer contract extension negotiations.

There’s also additional pressure for Jones to perform well because the Patriots haven’t won a playoff game since 2019. The 2023 season will be an uphill battle, especially with New England being thin at wide receiver.

Mac Jones must take Rob Gronkowski’s advice by heart

The quarterback arguably must listen to the advice, even if Rob Gronkowski once recorded workouts wearing different outfits to make it look like he was running on multiple days.

However, Gronkowski does follow a strict diet and exercise regimen. This approach helped him become one of the best tight ends ever, as proven by his inclusion to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Sticking to his routine also helped him become the 2014 NFL Comeback Player of the Year awardee. His season was cut short to seven games the year before after suffering ACL and MCL tears in his right knee. It also allowed him to play at a high level for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a one-year sabbatical.

CBS Sports Network @CBSSportsNet "This why I came back. I came back to win a championship. I wasn't just coming out of retirement just to come out, I was coming out to win, to win big."



While Rob Gronkowski loves to have fun, his dedication to the game helped him win four Super Bowl titles. He was also a four-time First Team All-Pro member and five-time Pro Bowl selectee. The former Arizona standout also holds the record for most touchdowns in a season by a tight end (18).

Even if he retired for good after the 2021 NFL season, Rob Gronkowski is still involved with the game. He recently shared his thoughts on whether LeBron James will follow Tom Brady, his long-time teammate, to retirement.

