Rob Gronkowski’s GF Camille Kostek shows off "baby blonde balayage" summer look in sun-kissed selfie

The New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, loves experimenting with her hair. The SI model recently tried a beautiful new hairstyle, which she couldn't stop obsessing over. Kostek also ended up showing off her hairstyle in the pictures posted on her Instagram stories recently.

On Sunday, Camille Kostek posted selfie pictures of herself showing off her beautiful new "baby blonde balayage" hairstyle on her Instagram stories. In her stories, Kostek can be seen sitting inside a car while clicking snaps of her hair, which could be seen glowing as sunlight falls on it.

"baby blonde balayage for the summer. Thank you @theparlr," Kostek wrote.

Rob Gronkowski’s GF Camille Kostek shows off "baby blonde balayage" summer look (Image Credit: Kostek/IG)

Trying different hairstyles has been a part of her job as a model and social media influencer. There's a lot that goes on behind the scenes, which Kostek has been taking care of throughout her career.

Earlier this month, the SI model made headlines for opening up about the dark side of being a social media influencer and model, which often goes unnoticed. Talking about how her career has kept her "always on the go," Kostek wrote:

"Much time and effort goes into the glamorous final product you usually see! I am the one responding to all of you on Instagram and TikTok. I am the one running errands, taking meetings, and pulling my creative mind into what you see on my social media and the brands I bring to life. I am always on the go."

Camille Kostek opened up about a lesser-known detail of her relationship with Rob Gronkowski

Even though Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski have been dating for more than a decade, there are a lot of details about their relationship that the couple has kept private. Kostek revealed one of those details on Wednesday, during her relationship talk with Kristin Cavallari at her live show in Boston.

Kostek confessed to having broken up with Gronkowski once in their relationship, in 2017. While the couple ended up getting back together, the breakup taught her a lot of things. Sharing insights from her first breakup with the ex-Patriots tight end during the "Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour" show, the SI model said:

"First breakup was in 2017, but I think that some of the best things that changed the trajectory of my life came from this f***ing breakup that broke me, but also allowed me to get in the zone. I didn’t care about dating. I felt like I was asexual.”

Apart from talking about her breakup, Camille Kostek also reflected back on getting mocked by NFL wives and girlfriends after she and Rob Gronkowski went public with their relationship.

