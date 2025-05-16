Rob Gronkowski shares honest advice for Bill Belichick to shut down criticism over Jordon Hudson romance

Rob Gronkowski shared his honest opinion about his former coach Bill Belichick's relationship with 24-year-old Jordan Hudson. The North Carolina head coach and the model have garnered a lot of interest in the past month.

On Wednesday, Rob Gronkowski shared his opinion about the relationship and said he was "getting sick" of the controversy surrounding it. Speaking in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, he backed his former coach and wants to see him "win some games."

“Bill has to produce and I'm going to be tuning in and I want to see him win some games,” Gronkowski said (via PEOPLE). “Because if he wins some games, he'll shut everyone up. And that would be fun to see, man.”

The NFL tight end further talked about Belichick’s coaching and called him the "best football coach."

"That's what he's always done in his career and he's the best football coach out there,” Gronkowski told PEOPLE. “He knows the game inside and out better than anyone, so we're just super excited to see what he can do on the field. Now I'm kind of getting sick of all the BS off the field. I want to see how it's going to go down on the field now in the ACC [Atlantic Coast Conference].”

Bill Belichick, 73, has been dating Jordan Hudson for almost two years now. He reportedly started dating her in 2023, but they kept it private until finally going public in June 2024.

Jordan Hudson silenced interviewer asking about Bill Belichick about their relationship details

Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson's relationship has been in the headlines since they went public last year. However, last month, they became the talk of the town after Hudson intervened during one of Belichick's interviews.

Last month, Bill Belichick appeared on CBS Morning with the host Tony Dokoupil. During the show, the host asked a few personal questions to the head coach, including how he met Hudson, who was also there in the room, sitting behind the camera. However, she interrupted the host and said:

"We're not talking about this." (6:32).

Belichick reportedly met Hudson for the first time when she was in college in 2021 on a flight. However, they only started dating after the coach parted ways with his long-term girlfriend, Linda Holliday.

