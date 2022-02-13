"Gotta figure all that out" - Rob Gronkowski tight-lipped regarding commitment to Buccaneers

While Tom Brady made up his mind two weeks ago about retiring, his friend and tight end Rob Gronkowski has not.

He has two questions to answer regarding his future in the NFL. 1) Should Rob Gronkowski return to the NFL for another season? 2) If he does return, should he continue to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

At the NFL Awards, Rob Gronkowski didn't seem to be in any hurry to announce his plans for the future when asked about it by USA Today.

“I’ll figure all that out in the future,’’ he said. “Let everything play out, then make a move. So I’m just relaxing, letting my body heal, have a good time, have some laughs."

Rob Gronkowski continued, saying that he was looking forward to watching his favorite musical artist perform and enjoying himself:

“Flo Rida’s performing tonight. He’s my favorite performer of all time. So that’s what it’s all about. When you’re not playing the game, you’ve got to just enjoy yourself.’’

Gronk had retired from the game two years ago when Brady asked him to come out of retirement and play with him in Tampa.

Naturally, he agreed, and they won another Super Bowl together.

Maybe he is waiting to see what Brady's plans are for the future. Gronk believes that Brady could still come back and play.

“The guy can play at any age,’’ Gronkowski told USA TODAY. “If he’s 50 years old, he can still come back. I think he’s going to come back but in a couple of years. The guy’s a beast. He can play anytime."

But even if Brady comes back, does that mean Gronk will follow?

Rob Gronkowski has his eye on another landing spot

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Gronkowski has already said that, besides Brady, there is one player he wants to play with -- Joe Burrow.

PFF @PFF Gronk next season Joe BurrowGronk next season

"I kinda like this young buck quarterback. He's in the Super Bowl now; it's Joe Burrow, man. I watched him in college. I just love the way he presents himself out on the football field. In the pocket, he's just so calm, and he just slings it out on the field... I just love his swag, too."

But all of that depends on if Gronk returns and if Brady decides to come back out of retirement before the start of the next season.

Gronk doesn't have much to accomplish now in his career. He has won several Super Bowls, and like Brady, he has now done it with multiple teams.

But it sounds like Gronk still has to think about what he wants to do, and he is not there just yet.

