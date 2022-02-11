"There were little things that frustrated him" - NFL insider reveals why Tom Brady was ticked off at Buccaneers

While Tom Brady announcing his retirement didn't come as a shock, his statement about not counting out a return did shock many. His comments could possibly leave the door open to a return next season.

NFL insider Albert Breer was on the "Rich Eisen Show" and went on to say that if Brady does return to football, he doesn't believe it will be with the Buccaneers.

Eisen, who was shocked by Breer's comments, asked the NFL insider to elaborate on why he believes that if the seven-time Super Bowl winner returned that it wouldn't be with the Buccaneers.

"I think if Brady comes back, it's with another team. Brady loves the guys he worked with okay...like loves Jason Licht, loves Bruce Arians, loves Byron Leftwich, but I do think that there were little things that frustrated him there having come from this tight-knit operation he came from for 20 years. That's perfect situationally...that knows how to handle everything that is so big, buttoned-down and businesslike. I mean, I think that there were things as far as the way I mean, like from in-game things to like the handling of the Antonio Brown situation, that I think over time started to get to him a little bit, so I don't think he's coming back as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer."-Albert Breer on the "Rich Eisen Show"

Breer is of the belief that the seven-time Super Bowl champion could possibly return to the league with a team that has a dire need at the quarterback position. Breer continued with his statement:

"Now, there's a contender out there that he aligns with that has a quarterback injury, like then maybe, like you could see it where that team comes in and calls Tampa and says, could we work something out where Tom could come here, and maybe Tampa would accommodate that? I think the big thing to keep in mind here, I think Brady has been fearful of what this is going to be like, because he's such a competitive person and he's had that competitive outlet for so long."

Albert Breer ended his statement by reflecting on how the former Buccaneers signal-caller may feel in a few months compared to how he may feel now:

"That like, he doesn't know how he's gonna feel in three months, he doesn't know how he's gonna feel in six months. So I think that's why he leaves that door open with Jim Gray and, you know, I don't think he goes back to Tampa because I think that team's gonna look markedly different too. I think that's another piece of the puzzle. Now that Brady is not there anymore, I think that they're gonna retool some things. I mean, I do think that frustration was there but if there's a bonafide contender that like say San Francisco is 5-0 and say Trey Lance ends up getting hurt. If there's a way to convince Tampa to move on from you, it would be after they get through all their free agents. Cause, five or six months from now, if they decide, like, okay, like, we have to tear this thing down a little bit. We'll take our medicine from a calf standpoint."-Albert Breer

Were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the reason that Tom Brady retired?

NFL Insider Albert Breer's revelation that he feels Tom Brady retired because he was 'ticked off' by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is interesting. After his retirement announcement, fans wondered if he was still mad at the New England Patriots after his departure.

He neglected to thank the Patriots or their fan base from his original Tweets.

Breer's comments about the way the Buccaneers handle their everyday business and the way they handled the Antonio Brown situation is somewhat eye-opening. It also negates the rumor that the quarterback wanted to retain Brown to help with the offense.

The Buccaneers offered the three-time NFL MVP an offense full of weapons and an offensive line that allowed him to make plays.

But Breer believes that once the Buccaneers reassemble the roster, they may possibly be willing to accommodate a possible trade request if Brady decides to return.

Also Read Article Continues below

But that's a big if.

Edited by LeRon Haire