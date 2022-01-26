"People rooted against us because of my vaccination status" - Aaron Rodgers critical of those who rooted against Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers saw their season end against the San Francisco 49ers thanks to a Robbie Gould field goal as the clock hit triple zeros in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

With Rodgers and his vaccination status being a huge talking point throughout the second half of the season, fans were waiting for Green Bay's No. 12 to slip up to drive the knife in. That was the case after Saturday's loss, with one fan saying the loss of the playoff game stings more than a vaccination needle.

David Hovde @hovde_david Hey, @AaronRodgers12 — So, your loss to the 49ers really stings, huh. More than a vaccine needle? Hey, @AaronRodgers12 — So, your loss to the 49ers really stings, huh. More than a vaccine needle?

Rodgers returned to The Pat McAfee Show for his weekly spot and was asked about the people who rooted against his team because of his vaccination status.

"There were a ton of people tuning in rooting against us for one reason and one reason only," Rodgers said. "And it’s because of my vaccination status and them wanting to see us lose so they could pile on and revel in the fact that my vaccination status was some sort of reason why we haven’t had success in the playoffs."

🅿️at McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "There were a ton of people rooting against us because of my vaccination status & them wanting to see us lose so they could pile on.. we knew this was coming down the pipe at some point" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "There were a ton of people rooting against us because of my vaccination status & them wanting to see us lose so they could pile on.. we knew this was coming down the pipe at some point" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/Qgrz2bZYqO

What is next for Aaron Rodgers?

The future of Green Bay's quarterback will dominate the media landscape for the next couple of months until the NFL free agency period starts. The future Hall of Famer has played at an incredibly high level this season and is most people's choice for the NFL MVP award. Should he win it, he will take home the award for the second consecutive season.

Several teams are rumored to have shown interest in Rodgers, with the Denver Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers the key players. Denver and the Steelers have superb defenses and weapons on offense for the 38-year-old to utilize.

It would be highly unlikely that the Packers would trade their star quarterback to another NFC team, so if the 38-year-old was to be moved, then an AFC team would likely secure his services.

NFL Network @nflnetwork “I’m going to take some time and make a decision before free agency or anything gets going.”



“I still know I can play at a high level.”



Aaron Rodgers speaks to media after the loss to the 49ers. “I’m going to take some time and make a decision before free agency or anything gets going.”“I still know I can play at a high level.”Aaron Rodgers speaks to media after the loss to the 49ers. https://t.co/Jjt61yvtFm

He could retire, but given how well he has played over the last two seasons suggests that he can still perform at the highest level. Green Bay's salary cap issues could force the quarterback's hand, with the Packers currently over $50 million over the cap for next season.

This could mean several key players could find themselves being moved on, with their superstar quarterback potentially in the mix.

Also Read Article Continues below

The offseason is shaping up to be a defining one for Green Bay's No. 12 and the Packers organization. The entire NFL community is waiting on tenterhooks to see what the 38-year-old does with his future.

Edited by Piyush Bisht