If ever evidence was needed that Deshaun Watson has been fully reintegrated in the NFL, Roger Goodell removed any shred of doubt. The NFL commissioner was pictured on a video embracing the Cleveland Browns quarterback. They seemed to be sharing some lighthearted moments and the entire vibe was laidback.

Now, of course, the former Houston Texans quarterback has been credibly accused my multiple parties of sexual assault and misconduct. It is important to state that they never proceeded to a criminal trial. They did, however, proceed to civil trials and he settled 23 of the 24 cases outside the court. While doing so, he maintained his innocence.

However, NFL's own investigation found him to have violated its personal conduct policy and served him with a 11-game suspension and $5 million fine. Therefore, to see Roger Goodell be this pally with the Deshaun Watson caught many NFL fans offguard. They did not hesitate to let their feelings known on social media, especially given the previous stances taken by the NFL.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are some of the best reponses.

TitansTonk  @TitansTonk @H_Grove @EricaKaiser_ Goodell patting him so much Watson thinks he’s getting a massage

Brian @Brian873016972 @TitansTonk @H_Grove @EricaKaiser_ Is that a flashlight in his pocket or is he really enjoying that? Lol

DJ Martinez @DJMartinez06 @H_Grove Asking for some massage recommendations clearly.

soflgreg @soflgreg @H_Grove Too cozy. Not a good look at all

Was Roger Goodell right to be so cozy with Deshaun Watson?

How Roger Goodell chose to interact with Deshaun Watson is none of our business. However, it is important to point out that NFL's own recommendations recommended an 11-game suspension for him, far above the baseline of six games for such serious violations.

Former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson, who independently led the league investigation, noted Watson's "lack of expressed remorse" and said that the alleged behavior was something that qualifies as sexual assault.

His lack of remorse also explains why Lauren Baxley remains the sole accuser to not accept a settlement. She wrote,

"I have rejected all settlement offers, in part because they have not included any sincere acknowledgment of remorse and wrongdoings, nor have they included any promises of rehabilitative treatment. Watson still refuses to admit that he harassed and committed indecent assault against me. Any settlement offer he has made has been a dismissal of his evil actions, and I know that unless there is an authoritative intervention, he will continue his destructive behavior."

Baxley has reportedly also quit practising massage therapy over the last year, which she pointed to a deep psychological impact left due to the alleged actions and lack of contrition by Deshaun Watson. With circumstances such as these, maybe a mere gesture from Roger Goodell would have sufficed, rather than such an enthusiastic greeting.