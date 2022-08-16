NFL News Roundup: Odell Beckham Jr. has a surprising message for Baker Mayfield, Super Bowl-winning star's brother surrenders to cops over murder charges, and more | August 15, 2022

The 2022 NFL season draws closer with each passing day. With just a little over three weeks left till kickoff, fans are gearing up for what should be another enthralling season of football.

While blockbuster trades dominated headlines early on in the offseason, off-the-field controversies have hogged most of the limelight over the past few weeks.

With players now looking to impress in preseason games, rosters are starting to take shape. On that note, we bring you some of the most gripping storylines from around the NFL on August 15, 2022.

Odell Beckham Jr. looks to put feud to rest with Baker Mayfield

Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield were once teammates in Cleveland. The duo were pictured to the be the future for the Browns franchise.

Beckham, however, became frustrated with the lack of targets and eventually pushed for an exit from the Dawg Pound. This came at the cost of a rather public spat between OBJ's father and Mayfield.

While Beckham went on to sign with the Los Angeles Rams to claim Super Bowl 2022, his former quarterback, Mayfield, was traded to the Carolina Panthers after the Browns acquired controversial superstar Deshaun Watson.

The two, though, now seem to have quelled their beef after Beckham posted a rather encouraging message for Mayfield ahead of his pre-season game with the Panthers.

Beckham commented on a post by the NFL featuring Mayfield, saying:

"Go shine!!!!!!"

Mayfield is currently in a quarterback battle in Carolina with Sam Darnold for the starting job.

Former NFL star Aqib Talib's brother surrenders to cops over murder charges

Yaqub Talib, the brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib turned himself in after being identified by police as a suspect in the murder of a youth football coach in Texas.

Markie Martin @MarkieMartin BREAKING: 39-year-old Yaqub Talib has turned himself into the Dallas County Jail. Talib has been wanted for the shooting death of a little league football coach over the weekend in Lancaster, TX.



As per a report by WFAA, coaches with the youth team DEA Dragons identified the man killed as Mike Hickmon. Dragons president Mike Freeman said the altercation took place when Hickmon went to pick up a football and someone kicked it away.

Yaqub's attorney, Clark Birdsall, had this to say regarding his client's actions:

"(Yaqub) regrets the tragic loss of life but self surrendered this morning so that he may have the chance to say his side of the story."

Saints star Alvin Kamara likely to skip lengthy suspension over felony battery charges

New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara looks likely to escape punishment for his arrest following last season's Pro Bowl. NFL insiders have speculated that the running back was looking at a six-game suspension.

However, according to Adam Schefter, that is now unlikely to be the case. NFL journalist Dov Kleiman posted a tweet that referenced Schefter's feedback in regards to the Kamara situation, saying:

"It looks "more and more unlikely" that #Saints RB Alvin Kamara will be disciplined this season, according to @AdamSchefter."

Kamara was arrested immediately after last year's Pro Bowl on suspicion of felony battery. The NFL was aware of his alleged crimes prior, but still allowed the backfield star to take part in the game.

