John Madden is one of the most iconic and legendary personalities to ever be associated with the NFL in its entire storied history. He served in many different roles around the league, including as a player as well as a head coach. Today he may be most famous for his time as a broadcaster, while also living on forever as the face of the epic Madden video game franchise.

His legacy is reported to be featured in an upcoming movie titled Madden, produced by Amazon and MGM Studios. Five-time Academy Award nominee David O. Russell is reportedly set to be the director of the biopic. Shortly after the details were reported, it was later announced that comedy legend Will Ferrell is expected to play the critical role of John Madden.

The announcement of Ferrell taking on the leading part sent many NFL fans into a frenzy. Some of them went on Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the selection.

Here are some of the top comments:

Sean Moore @smeghead4269 DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Will Ferrell is in talks to star as John Madden in David O. Russell's 'MADDEN', a film about the origins of the Madden video game.



I hate everything about this.

Wander @_PiggyPie @DiscussingFilm They picked the wrong Will. Should be Sasso all day.

Thoxal on Twitch @Thoxal @DiscussingFilm I hope we get the same movie made every year just with a cast update @DiscussingFilm I hope we get the same movie made every year just with a cast update

Paul Wulff @TheMrWulff12 @DiscussingFilm This is one of the worst decisions of all worst decisions. Take a legendary coach and give it to an overactor?! No thanks.

beesus @2hot_2bees @DiscussingFilm Worst casting than Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong @DiscussingFilm Worst casting than Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

jundz @thejundy DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Will Ferrell is in talks to star as John Madden in David O. Russell's 'MADDEN', a film about the origins of the Madden video game.



If only John Candy was still with us…

While many NFL fans seem intrigued by the idea of a Madden movie, the reaction to Will Ferrell earning the leading role is apparently much more polarizing.

Ferrell is a huge sports fan, following the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Kings. He also has several leading roles in sports comedy films, such as "Kicking & Screaming," "Talladega Nights," "Blades of Glory," and "Semi-Pro."

What will the new Madden movie be about?

John Madden honored

The new Madden movie will reportedly be a biopic focusing on his entire career around the NFL. While he wasn't well-known for his playing career, he was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent just one year there before blowing out his knee and focusing on coaching.

The legendary head coach spent 12 years with the Oakland Raiders, where he put together a historic run. He had a winning record in every season as the head coach, while earning seven division titles and a Super Bowl ring.

John Madden retired following the 1978 NFL season and became a broadcaster shortly after. He has one of the most legendary careers of all time in this field, revolutionizing the job by adding his unique brand of educational entertainment with a humorous twist.

His career as a head coach and broadcaster earned him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His name is also featured in the title of the popular Madden video game franchise by EA Sports, which he helped develop in 1988, adding yet another layer to his pioneer status around the NFL. His incredible career and many various successful avenues will reportedly be explored in the upcoming movie.

