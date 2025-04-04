Russell Wilson believes in "old school kinda love" in his marriage with Ciara

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, pop star and actress Ciara, have been among the NFL's most powerful couples for almost a decade. They completed 10 years as a couple this month and their relationship is seemingly stronger than ever.

Ad

Wilson shared a photo of one of their rare interviews on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2022. The couple wore matching black outfits to promote 'Why Not You?', a picture book for children to inspire them to chase their dreams.

The title is an ode to the quarterback's father, Harrison, who repeatedly said it to him when he was younger to inspire him to chase his dreams. The veteran also started a foundation with the same name in 2014.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Wilson shared a photo from that interview on his Instagram stories and paid homage to his wife, writing:

"Love. Old school kinda love."

The quarterback added R&B group Jodeci's 1991 hit song, 'Forever My Lady,' as the soundtrack to his story. Ciara shared it and responded to her husband on her Instagram stories, writing:

"I love you so much, baby!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ten years and three kids later, Wilson and Ciara continue to be as affectionate towards each other as ever.

Ciara is excited about Russell Wilson signing with the Giants

After spending the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Russell Wilson was keen on signing an extension with the franchise. However, when the team passed on the opportunity to bring him back, the veteran quarterback signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants, which could rise to $21 million.

Ad

His wife, Ciara, was thrilled about his move to the city where he won the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. The pop star celebrated his signing with the Giants by sharing a photo of Wilson in MLB's New York Yankees' gear. She captioned the image:

"New York State of Mind. My greatest inspiration."

Wilson, a two-sport prodigy, was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 41st round of the 2007 MLB draft while still in high school. He never played for the team as he focused on his football career but that didn't stop the Texas Rangers from claiming him in 2014.

Ad

Expand Tweet

They traded him to the Yankees in 2018, who invited him to Spring Training. He suited up to play in a game in the Grapefruit League and had one at-bat. He survived four pitches before striking out. The Giants will hope his time with them goes more swimmingly than his brief stint with the Yankees.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Param Nagda Param Nagda is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with an MSc. in Sports Management and Business Analytics and over four years of experience in the field. Having been a sports fan all his life, pivoting to writing about it was a natural transition.



Param does not have a favorite NFL team as such and finds this to be an aid in writing from a completely objective perspective.



That doesn't detract from his love for the sport and Param's favorite Super Bowl was between the Patriots and Seahawks in early 2015. Tom Brady and the Patriots mounting a fourth-quarter comeback and Russell Wilson throwing the game-deciding pick right at the end is arguably the greatest Super Bowl moment ever.



When not writing about the NFL, Param supports a number of teams in many sports and enjoys fantasy football. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.