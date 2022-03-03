"We argue over it" - Russell Wilson and Ciara get competitive, especially for one game in particular

Russell Wilson and Ciara are almost the perfect couple.

Since the two have been linked as romantic partners, the Seattle Seahawks star quarterback and music star’s relationship has been going strong. And like any near-perfect couple, some playful competitiveness is healthy for the relationship.

In a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Wilson and Ciara revealed that their competitive nature can get the better of them, and that it can get ugly. Wilson even stated that it goes beyond friendly.

"We argue over it."

Russell Wilson and Ciara reveal their competitiveness when playing pickleball

The 2016 ESPYS - Arrivals

As a professional football player, it’s natural (and expected) to be very competitive. For Russell Wilson, this personality trait comes as no surprise to fans because of the success he’s had on the field with the Seahawks.

Sometimes being extra competitive can spill over into your personal life. As the pair revealed to Jimmy Kimmel, they can get very competitive over Pickleball.

Ciara commented on this cut throat mentality that the two share.

“We are both competitive by nature so I think we kind of use that to push each other.”

Russell also agreed with that sentiment:

“Pickleball's an issue. We argue over it. The problem is she starts dancing if she beats me.”

Pickleball is a paddle ball sport that combines the main elements of badminton, table tennis, and tennis.

Between two and four players use paddles to hit the ball over the net, which is similar to tennis. Pickleball's layout uses the same dimensions as badminton and is popular around the U.S. in community centers, public parks, and gyms.

Sports ON Tap Seattle 🎙 @SONTSeattle Russell Wilson is staying with the Seahawks. Another confirmation Russell Wilson is staying with the Seahawks. Another confirmation ✅ https://t.co/7hRbOjn92L

After a regular season where Wilson missed several games due to a broken finger in his throwing hand, the quarterback will look to rebound in the upcoming season. The Seahawks narrowly missed out on making the playoffs.

Where he will be playing next year is an ongoing story around the league, with several teams rumored to be interested in a trade for the Super Bowl champion.

Wilson has a no-trade clause, so he firmly controls his next destination if he does indeed want a trade out of Seattle.

For now, the husband-and-wife power couple of Wilson and Ciara are content with trying to beat each other at Pickleball.

