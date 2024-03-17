Russell Wilson hypes new teammate Justin Fields as Bears trade QB to Steelers for 6th-round pick

Russell Wilson was brought in by the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason on a one-year deal to try and help improve their QB room. After signing him, the team then traded for Justin Fields, improving it even more. There could conceivably be a rift between the two players who were both starters last season, but Wilson is already excited about their partnership.

Wilson said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Let's get it [Justin Fields]! QB room about to be [fire]!"

This move allows the Steelers to dramatically improve their quarterback depth chart. Neither of these players had a pitch perfect 2023. Wilson got benched, albeit for contract purposes and was actually playing well. Fields got hurt and struggled a bit at times, as he has through his career.

Nevertheless, the combination of Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph was pretty rough last year, and the Steelers have now solved their biggest issue for now.

The trade (a sixth for Fields) was better for the Steelers than the Chicago Bears, but either way, it gives the Steelers a potential long-term solution that they have desperately been searching for since Ben Roethelisberger retired.

Will Justin Fields start over Russell Wilson?

It has been reported that Justin Fields is coming in to be the backup. They have told him that Russell Wilson is the starter, and the two can work from there. This does not mean that Fields can't impress in camp and potentially earn the spot, but it's not a stated QB competition.

Justin Fields is headed to the Steelers

Fields is younger and remains a bit more athletic, but Wilson is one of the better QBs of his generation. Even after an abysmal 2022, he rebounded fairly well and had good stats prior to his benching. Fields will have his work cut out for him if he's to usurp.

However, Fields has one year plus an option left on his contract, so he'll be in the steel city longer than Wilson (one year on the vet minimum) will be in all likelihood. He can sit and learn from a true veteran and perhaps be the long-term quarterback in Pittsburgh.