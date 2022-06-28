"Thanks to the Magician" - Russell Wilson posts touching tribute to first black NFL QB Marlin Briscoe who passed away aged 76

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson took to Twitter to post a short tribute to "The Magician" Marlin Briscoe, who passed away on Monday (June 27) at the age of 76. A former Broncos player himself, Briscoe became the first African-American QB to start in the American Football League (AFL).

Briscoe's death was confirmed by his daughter, Angela Marriott, who stated that the former NFL star died of pneumonia at a hospital in Norwalk, California. He spent his final days in the hospital after suffering from circulation issues in his legs.

Posting a short message on Twitter, Wilson offered his gratitude to Marlin Briscoe for 'breaking doors' for him and countless other players in the NFL.

Russell Wilson

#RIPMarlinBriscoe



Marlin Briscoe was a pioneer who shattered barriers, making history as the first Black starting quarterback in the Super Bowl era.



Thanks to "The Magician" for breaking down doors for me & many others!

The Miami Dolphins, with whom Briscoe won two back-to-back Super Bowls, offered their condolences to Briscoe's family:

The Miami Dolphins, with whom Briscoe won two back-to-back Super Bowls, offered their condolences to Briscoe's family:

The Denver Broncos mourned the loss of their former player via a statement released on Monday that read:

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of former Broncos QB Marlin Briscoe. Marlin was a pioneer who shattered barriers, making history as the first Black starting quarterback in the Super Bowl era."

Marlin Briscoe was drafted into the AFL by the Broncos in 1968 as a Round 14 pick. The Broncos intended to convert him into a cornerback. The 5-foot-10 star, however, stood firm to compete for the role of signal caller. He got his shot that year when starting QB Steven Tensi suffered a broken collarbone against the Boston Patriots (now known as the New England Patriots).

Backup Joe DeVito failed to impress head coach Lou Saban, seeing Briscoe debut as a third stringer. Briscoe had an impressive showing, pulling off an 80-yard touchdown drive. A week later, on October 6, 1968, he made history by becoming the first black QB to start a game in the AFL. His debut as a starter saw a 10-7 win against the Cincinnati Bengals. He ended the season with five starts, passing for 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Russel Wilson to start a new NFL chapter with the Broncos

Fifty-four years after the feat, Russell Wilson will lead the Broncos' attack during the upcoming season as the franchise's starting QB. Wilson joined the Broncos this offseason after 10 successful seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

He led the Seahawks to the Super Bowl in 2014, beating his new side, the Broncos, 43-8. He threw for 206 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. The victory made the 33-year-old the second black starting QB to win a Super Bowl after Doug Williams.

The Broncos, who won the Super Bowl back in 2015, will be a difficult challenge for Wilson. They have not posted a winning record since 2016. However, with talented receivers like Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy, Wilson could just be the man to lead Denver's offense.

