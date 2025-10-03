"Russell Wilson really plotting revenge on Jaxson Dart": NFL vets react to Giants QB staring at rookie during post-win speech

Jaxson Dart led the New York Giants to their first victory of the season after replacing Russell Wilson. The team handed the quarterback mantle to the rookie following a 0-3 start to the season under the 10-time Pro Bowler. The move paid off as the Giants secured a 21-18 win over the LA Chargers on Sunday.The 2025 No. 25 overall pick gave a post-win speech in the locker room after his first start in the NFL.&quot;The expectation every time we step on the f****** field is to f****** win,&quot; Dart said. &quot;Every rep in practice, every one-on-one, it don't f****** matter, the expectation is to win. I'm proud of y'all boys. S*** wasn't clean all the way through on the offensive side, but defense, y'all boys held it down for us, so much appreciated. Love y'all boys. Now, let's f****** start stacking this s***.&quot;Former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins and former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle King Dunlap reacted to the clip on the &quot;Raw Room&quot; show. The duo couldn't stop laughing after watching Wilson give a death stare to Jaxson Dart during the speech. Collins mimicked the look multiple times, while Dunlap grasped for breath while rolling on the couch, laughing.&quot;That n***a was peaking round the corner,&quot; Collins said. &quot;Aye Russ, chill out. No, for real, chill out, Russ. Why was he lookin' like that? ... Nah, that's crazy.&quot;&quot;The cameraman, bro. Whoever recorded this video, you're an a******. I'm done,&quot; Dunlap said.They shared their reaction video on X on Wednesday with the caption:&quot;Russ really plotting revenge on Jaxson Dart bro 😂&quot;Dart finished the game with 13 completions on 20 passes for 111 yards and one touchdown. He also recorded 10 carries for 54 yards and one touchdown. The Giants take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and the rookie would hope to lead the team to another victory at Caesars Superdome.Russell Wilson reacts to Jaxson Dart and the Giants' first winRussell Wilson was benched after throwing two interceptions in a 22-9 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 3 game. He had an underwhelming performance in the season opener but bounced back in a Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. However, the Giants decided to pull the trigger following last week's disaster.The veteran QB was delighted for Jaxson Dart following the rookie's first game and win as a starter. Wilson shared a clip of the youngster talking about being inspired by him on his Instagram handle with the caption:&quot;Got you Bro! Young Stud! First W! Let's keep stacking!&quot;Wilson did make an appearance against the LA Chargers in the third quarter, throwing one completion on one pass for eight yards. It is yet to be seen how much the team uses him in the upcoming games.