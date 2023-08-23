Russell Wilson remembers 'forever legend' Kobe Bryant on late icon's 45th birthday

Russell Wilson continues to remember Kobe Bryant through various tributes on social media.

An NBA legend, Bryant has been an undeniable influence on people, especially the latter generations of athletes. Naturally, tributes and posts for Bryant have continued to flood even years after his death.

Wilson, who was also friends with the late LA Lakers star, has taken to social media to wish him on what would be his 45th birthday.

Missing his friend, Willson wrote:

Image Credit: Russell Wilson's official Instagram account (@dangerusswilson)

"Happy Bday Kobe Black Mamba. Forever legend," the Broncos QB wrote.

Adding prayer emojis, Wilson also ended up tagging Vanessa Bryant in the image.

Vanessa, always posting a heartfelt message for Kobe and her late daughter Gianna (GiGi) Bryant, shared an Instagram post for his 45th birthday.

Image Credit: Vanessa Bryant's official Instagram (@vanessabryant)

"Happy birthday, baby. I love you always & forever. ❤️ #82378," Vanessa wrote on IG.

Always ready to support his people, Wilson had posted a small tribute to Kobe Bryant months after his death in December 2020. He referred to Bryant as his inspiration.

Wearing a Bryant No. 24 Lakers jersey, Wilson made sure to remember Bryant and Gigi both.

"Thanks for being an inspiration. #Mamba #24 #8 #2 🐍"

Russell Wilson, Ciara have continued to keep in touch with Vanessa Bryant and the girls

Post Bryant's death, Ciara and Russell Wilson have stepped up as friends of the family. Not only have they been present for Vanessa, but also the girls: Natalia, Bianca, and Capri.

Having attended the New York Knicks vs Miami Heat playoff Game 5, Ciara wowed everyone with her iconic Mambacita jersey. Even followers turned emotional, remembering the 13-year-old Gigi. Like her father, Gianna was also aiming to play basketball professionally.

The Grammy award winner also sported the Nike Kobe IV Protro 'Mambacita' sneakers on this occasion.

That being said, Russell Wilson and Ciara were also there to send Natalia off to prom.

Image Credit: Vanessa Bryant's official Instagram (@vanessabryant)

Earlier this year, Ciara and Natalia also met at the Fear of God Fashion Show. On Natalia's 18th birthday, Ciara Wilson came through with a heartfelt and emotional post for the teenager:

"Happy Birthday to the smartest, most loving, compassionate, and fun young woman I know! Proud of who you are to your mommy and sisters, and the young woman you’re becoming! Every room you walk in is filled with joy, love, & light. I have no doubt you’re going to conquer whatever you put your mind to!"

As the NFL season approaches, one can expect more interactions between Ciara, Russell Wilson, and the Bryants.

