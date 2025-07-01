Russell Wilson's wife, Ciara, paid tribute to Candace Parker as the Los Angeles Sparks retired the former WNBA star’s jersey. The Sparks honored Parker during halftime of their Sunday game against the Chicago Sky.

Ciara reshared a post from ESPN on Instagram story, along with a heartfelt caption praising the legendary player.

“Congratulations @candaceparker! So awesome and inspiring," she wrote in the caption of IG Story.

Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara honors Candace Parker as LA Sparks retire 2x WNBA MVP’s jersey/@ciara

Candace Parker played for the Los Angeles Sparks from 2008 to 2020. She opened up about the honor of having her jersey retired when the news was announced in March.

"To see my jersey hanging in the rafters amongst other legends is truly an honor," Parker said (via NBC Los Angeles). "This moment is not just about me - it's about my family, my teammates and the incredible support from the LA Sparks organization and fans."

Ciara is seemingly an avid basketball fan and is a close friend of Vanessa, the wife of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. The singer shared a heartfelt message on Vanessa’s birthday on social media in May and enjoyed an outing in Disneyland last month.

Russell Wilson's wife, Ciara, honors Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan

On June 22, Ciara shared recapped the week's outing with her husband and kids as they spent the weekend at the Fantastic Fest and attended other memorable events.

Ciara paid tribute to NBA legends Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. She posted a snap, standing between Jordan’s No. 23 jersey and Bryant’s No. 24 jersey.

"A Legendar Week 🫶🏽Had to repost with all sound on," she wrote on Instagram.

Ciara wore a comfortable white oversized T-shirt, which she paired with wide-leg faded jeans and white-framed sunglasses. For accessories, she wore a golden pendant and bracelets.

In another snap, she posted a family featuring the Wilsons and their kids, and in one picture, they posed with WNBA champion Tasha Cloud.

Meanwhile, Russell Wilson is preparing for his first season with the New York Giants after signing a deal in March. The Giants kickstart the upcoming season on Sept. 7 against the Washington Commanders.

