Russell Wilson's wife, Ciara, shared a sweet birthday message for Kobe Bryant’s youngest daughter, Capri Bryant, on Instagram. The singer posted a heartwarming photo on her story, captioned:

“Happy Birthday Koko Bean! We love you so much!”

She also added Stevie Wonder’s classic Happy Birthday song in the background. Ciara and Capri were seen twinning in cozy, coordinated loungewear in the photo. Both rocked lavender tie-dye sweatsuits featuring the ‘MAMBACITA’ logo in bold pink lettering, a tribute to Kobe's daughter, Gigi Bryant’s legacy.

Capri’s outfit included the same branding and adorable red and black striped wristbands. Ciara kept her look stylish and classy by accessorizing her outfit with a stack of gold bangles, a luxury watch and her rings.

Little Capri wore her hair in cute, curly puffs, while Ciara had her signature loose, voluminous curls in the picture. Have a look:

Russell Wilson's wife Ciara melts hearts with birthday post for Kobe Bryant’s daughter Capri in matching "Mambacita" outfit [IG/@ciara]

Ciara is getting ready to release her first full album in six years. The '1, 2 Step' singer has been very busy in the past few weeks while talking about her new music. She went to Cannes, performed at the Mighty Hoopla Festival in London, spoke at the American Music Awards, and also turned heads at the BET Awards in Los Angeles.

Ciara celebrates Russell Wilson with heartfelt Father’s Day message

On Father’s Day, Ciara shared a touching reel on her Instagram to celebrate her husband and Giants quarterback Russell Wilson. The video showed sweet and fun moments of their kids spending time with their dad. It also included romantic clips of Ciara and Russell enjoying time together. Ciara added a heartfelt caption to the video:

“You show up for our babies the biggest way every day! Your love, dedication, leadership and presence makes all the difference! You inspire us so much! We are so grateful for you! Thanks for being the amazing Father you are @DangeRussWilson! You really are the best! Happy Father’s Day! We love you so much!”

The couple began dating in 2015 and got married in July 2016 in a private ceremony in England. They are parents to four children: their youngest, Amora Princess Wilson, was born in December 2023; Win Harrison Wilson arrived in 2020; and their first child together, Sienna Princess, was born in 2017. Ciara also has a son, Future Zahir Wilburn, from a previous relationship.

