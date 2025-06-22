Russell Wilson's wife Ciara pays tribute to NBA GOATs Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan in bold shredded denim fit

New York Giants QB Russell Wilson's wife, R&B superstar Ciara, is close friends with the late Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant. She spent a lovely week with her family and children alongside Vanessa's kids at Fanatics Fest and posted a photo dump on Instagram on Sunday to cap off the week.

In all the photos, one snap caught the eye. Ciara paid tribute to basketball legends Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan by posing between their iconic jerseys, Jordan's No. 23 and Bryant's No. 24.

Ciara wore a white mesh jersey top and bold, heavily distressed wide-leg denims and accessorized her look with white-framed sunglasses, layered gold jewelry and pink-accented sneakers.

“A Legendary Week 🫶🏽🗽*Had to repost with all sound on! 📢*,” she captioned the post.

In the second slide of her post, Ciara dropped a sweet group photo with Wilson, her kids and MLB legend Derek Jeter. Wilson wore a sporty all-black Nike hoodie set and sunglasses. Her kids, Future Zahir, wore a Jordan jersey, and Win Harrison was dressed in a navy Nike tee and blue sneakers.

Russell Wilson's wife twinned with Kobe Bryant’s daughter on her birthday

Ciara shared a sweet birthday message for Kobe Bryant’s youngest daughter, Capri Bryant. The singer posted a warm photo on her IG story on Saturday and wrote:

“Happy Birthday Koko Bean! We love you so much!”

Ciara and Capri twinned in white outfits. Both wore lavender tie-dye sweatsuits with the word ‘MAMBACITA’ in bold pink letters, a special tribute to Gigi Bryant, Kobe’s late daughter.

Capri’s outfit also had cute red and black striped wristbands. Capri had her hair in small, curly puffs, and Ciara wore her usual loose, bouncy curls.

Ciara sends sweet birthday wishes to Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Capri, in matching ‘Mambacita’ outfits [IG/@ciara]

While Russell Wilson prepares for his first season with the Giants in the Big Apple, Ciara is set to release her first full album in six years. Over the past few weeks, the “1, 2 Step” singer has been promoting her new music.

She travelled to Cannes, performed as a headliner at the Mighty Hoopla Festival in London and presented at the American Music Awards.

