Madison Carter poured out her sentiments after the death of her partner, former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett.

She posted on Facebook:

“How do I even find the words. I prayed for you for 27 years, and we finally found each other. I trust that God has a plan for everything, but I don’t think I will ever understand why this happened. I’m so sorry I couldn’t save you, and I hope you know how hard I tried.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Madison Carter penned a tribute to her boyfriend, the late Ryan Mallett. (Screenshot from Madison Carter's Facebook account)

Ryan Mallett passed away on June 27, 2023, after drowning in Destin, Florida. He was 35 years old. Mallett was brought from the beach to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The former Michigan and Arkansas standout was the head coach of the White Hall High School football team until his sudden passing.

Carter also posted a Facebook story with the caption:

“I want to thank everyone for the calls, texts, messages, comments, etc. Not a single one has gone unnoticed, and I am slowly working on answering them. I appreciate you all more than you know.”

The post features two hands together, with the bigger hand potentially Mallett's and the smaller one Carter's.

Image credit: Madison Carter on Facebook

Mallett and Carter made their relationship Facebook official last June 1. According to her Facebook bio, Carter is from Crossett, Arkansas but lives in Little Rock. She is currently studying at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State.

While Ryan Mallett started his football career with the Wolverines, he transferred to Arkansas in 2008. He became a two-time Second Team All-SEC member with the Razorbacks.

The New England Patriots selected him in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft. After three seasons with the squad, the Patriots traded him to the Houston Texans for a conditional sixth-round pick.

Mallett wrapped up his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, suiting up for the AFC North squad from 2015 to 2017.

Ryan Mallett, the selfless quarterback

Carter mentioned on her Facebook tribute to Ryan Mallett:

‘Everyone knows how talented, dedicated, and passionate you were about the game of football. Those of us who were lucky enough to know your heart know that it was even bigger than your larger-than-life personality and stature. Nothing was ever about you, it was always about others.”

That attribute led to several honoring messages from Mallett's friends and former teammates.

Some people who remember his legacy are Patriots stalwarts Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

Brady said:

“We lost a great man. Thank you for everything Ryan. Praying for the Mallett family and all their loved ones tonight.”

Meanwhile, Belichick released this statement:

“I am extremely saddened by Ryan’s tragic passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many people whose lives he touched.”

Even former Boston Red Sox third baseman Will Middlebrooks is grieving for his best friend's untimely death. He grew up with Ryan Mallett in Texarkana, Texas, and they both played in the New England/Boston area early in their careers.

Middlebrooks tweeted:

"I lost my best friend today. Someone who has stuck by my side since we were just kids. The most competitive, hard-headed, fun-loving person I ever met. Nothing prepares you for this. I was lucky to have him for as long as I did. Rest in Love One-Five. We love you."

Poll : 0 votes