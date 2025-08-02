"Salt in the wound": NFL fans react as Cowboys sign OT La'el Collins amid Micah Parsons trade drama 

The Dallas Cowboys have been locked in a stalemate in their contract negotiations with star DE Micah Parsons. However, on Friday, the four-time Pro Bowler made a major decision regarding his future with the team. Parsons announced on social media that he has requested a trade ahead of the 2025 season.Amid this drama, the Cowboys decided to revamp their roster with the addition of a veteran offensive tackle. According to a tweet by NFL insider Ari Meirov, they are finalizing a deal with La'el Collins.Dallas signed him previously in 2015 after he went undrafted. Collins spent seven seasons with the Cowboys before joining the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. He signed with the Buffalo Bills last year but was released during the final roster cut in August 2024.&quot;The #Cowboys have agreed to terms with OT La'el Collins, bringing back the veteran lineman who played for the team from 2015 to 2021, per @NickHarrisFWST,&quot; Meirov wrote on X/Twitter.Fans shared their thoughts and reactions to Collins' signing amid the drama surrounding Micah Parsons.&quot;This has to just be salt in the wound,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Crazy timing,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Anything but paying Micah,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;They gave this man a second contract before Micah LMAO,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Signing everyone but their best player,&quot; a fan added.&quot;Good to see Jerry is paying the right players,&quot; another fan sarcastically wrote.In his post, Parsons explained how he wanted to stay loyal to the Dallas Cowboys and continue playing for them. But the situation has changed after the team has not made any progress in providing him with a new deal. Thus, he believes requesting a trade is the best decision for him.Skip Bayless calls out Micah Parsons in 12-minute rant amid trade request from CowboysNot everyone is sold that Parsons deserves to be paid a handsome contract by the Cowboys. Skip Bayless is one of those individuals who was not too happy with the defensive end's demands.After Parsons announced his desire to be traded, Bayless shared a 12-minute rant on social media, labeling him as &quot;overhyped&quot; while criticising his game.&quot;Okay, you want the truth about Micah Parsons' trade demand?&quot; Bayliss said. &quot;Or do you want me to say what everybody else is going to say? 'Oh my God, Micah wants to be traded. Jerry, do something. Save this situation. Jerry, pay the man.' I'm not going to say that because that's not the truth. I'm going to restate my opinion that Micah Parsons has been way overhyped.&quot;Micah Parsons has been deluded by reading all of your comments on whatever social media platform that he is on. ... And by the way, he's at least interested in doing podcasts as he is in winning Defensive Player of the Year. ... Because if you look hard at his productivity as a Dallas Cowboys, it ain't defensive player in the National Football League material,&quot; he added.Last season, Parsons played in 13 games because of an ankle injury. He recorded 43 total tackles, 12.0 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for loss while the Cowboys finished with a 7-10 record.