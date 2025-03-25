  • home icon
  Sam Darnold's girlfriend Katie sums up her love for Seahawks QB with 3-word message

Sam Darnold’s girlfriend Katie sums up her love for Seahawks QB with 3-word message

By Himangshu Sinha
Modified Mar 25, 2025 18:57 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold has been enjoying his time recently. His girlfriend, Katie Hoofnagle, shared adorable pictures of the couple on Instagram on Sunday.

The selfie was taken mid-flight as Hoofnagle leaned on Darnold's side.

"Love you more!!!," Hoffnagle wrote.
Katie Hoofnagle's message for boyfriend Sam Darnold
Katie Hoofnagle's message for boyfriend Sam Darnold

The couple likely traveled to Orange County, California for their offseason vacation, as she shared photos on her IG on March 16. She captioned:

"Offseasoning"
The post included several pictures from her vacation, including a mirror selfie with Darnold. In another snapshot, Hoofnagle posed with her friends while basking under the sun on a beach in another. She also captured a snapshot of the setting sun on the beach.

This offseason has brought many moments of joy for Darnold, despite being released by the Vikings earlier — even after having a memorable season with them. The Vikings suffered a setback early in the season with an injury to JJ McCarthy, but Darnold led them to the playoffs with a 14-3 record.

Darnold threw for 4,319 passing yards and 35 TDs with 12 INTs. At one stage, the Vikings seemed poised to lead the NFC until they faced an equally challenging team in the Detroit Lions.

However, Darnold’s performance in the playoffs was scrutinized as the Vikings lost their wild-card round against the LA Rams, 27-9, which ultimately led to his release. The management decided to continue with McCarthy as their starting QB. Though Darnold was good enough for retention, playing him as a backup was not a feasible option for the Vikings. Hence, he was released.

Sam Darnold acknowledges girlfriend Katie's support during offseason

However, this hasn’t affected Sam Darnold’s career prospects, as he signed a massive $100.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

Excited by the news, Darnold expressed his happiness by thanking his girlfriend, Katie Hoofnagle, during an interview with US Weekly on March 15.

"The support (from) my girlfriend is unbelievable," Darnold said. "You know, the fact that she just understands it. She’s a former athlete herself and just gets kind of the grind of everything. When I just want to chill, she’s very up for that, especially during the season."

He also acknowledged his girlfriend as his biggest supporter and the main reason he goes out of his home during the offseason.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
