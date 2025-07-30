Sauce Gardner takes light jab at Malik Nabers while naming the best WR in New York

Sauce Gardner and Malik Nabers are two of the most popular players in New York. Gardner is the main cornerback threat for the Jets, while Nabers is the primary pass catcher for the Giants. Both players have earned Pro Bowl honors in their young careers.

Ad

So, it wasn't a surprise when Nabers' name was brought up when Kay Adams asked Gardner about the best wide receiver in New York. The Jets star replied by saying,

"Don't get me wrong, Malik (Nabers), he's nice. Like, his route running, his finesse, and his hands."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The two-time first-team All-Pro CB continued,

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"He's going to be a very great player in this league from now until the future. But obviously, Garrett (Wilson), we came in together, and I just watched the evolution of him. And I know he's watched his evolution of me as well. He's freak of nature. His route running, his bend, his hands. His versatility, like he one of the ones, know what saying? So I'm always gonna go with G."

Ad

Trending

Sauce Gardner named his teammate, Garrett Wilson, as the best wide receiver in New York. Gardner and Wilson were both drafted in 2022, and the duo earned Rookie of the Year honors for their campaign. Both players have been rays of light in a difficult couple of seasons for the New York Jets.

Furthermore, the duo signed bumper new deals this offseason that'll keep them tied to the franchise for the foreseeable future. So, while Malik Nabers might be tearing it up for the Giants, it's hard to imagine Gardner naming anyone other than his teammate of three years as the best wideout in New York.

Ad

What's next for Sauce Gardner and Malik Nabers?

Sauce Gardner is coming off arguably the worst season of his professional football career. The 2024 campaign was the first in Gardner's career in which he didn't earn All-Pro or Pro Bowl honors. He also registered career lows in games played (15), combined tackles (49) and pass deflections (9). The Jets ultimately missed out on the playoffs for the umpteenth time.

Ad

So, Gardner will look to put up a better showing in the 2025 season. He's fresh off signing a four-year, $120.4 million contract extension with the franchise, and will now aim to repay their faith with yet another All-Pro caliber season.

Malik Nabers was one of the standout offensive rookies of the 2024 season. The LSU Tigers product caught passes from numerous QBs in his rookie season, but that didn't stop him from posting a stat line of 109 receptions (NFL record for a rookie), 1,204 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He was named to his first Pro Bowl game as a result.

Nabers was thoroughly impressive in his rookie campaign, and he'll look to perform even better in Year 2. The Giants have Russell Wilson as their new QB1, so his experience should help unlock another gear for Malik Nabers in Year 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.