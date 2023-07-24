Former Purdue receiver Milton Wright, who was not selected during the supplemental draft earlier this month, is scheduled to work out for a third NFL team in a week.

Wright, who previously worked out for both the New York Jets and New York Giants, is scheduled to workout for the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, July 24.

The former Boilermakers wideout had a pro-day workout the first week of July that was attended by more than a dozen teams. He was not chosen during the supplemental draft, held the following week on July 11.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wright, along with former Jackson State receiver Malachi Wideman, were the only two players available in this year’s July draft.

Wright had a terrific season in 2021, catching 57 passes for 732 yards with seven TDs. He was then sidelined all of last season after being declared academically ineligible.

Art Stapleton @art_stapleton Purdue WR Milton Wright, who went undrafted in the supplemental draft, was also part of the group that worked out for the #NYGiants today that resulted in the Cole Beasley and James Robinson signings.

Those receiving numbers came courtesy of the passing arm of former Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who was selected in the fourth round of April’s draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. O’Connell has been singing Wright’s praises and informing people what a good receiver his former teammate was.

The Seahawks selected Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the 23rd pick in April’s draft, then they signed four undrafted receivers after the seven rounds were completed, including Matt Landers of Arkansas.

At just under 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Wright’s playing style would fit the Seahawks offense. People around the league believe that once Wright is given a chance to get on the field and get back to playing form, he has the skills to make a Sundays roster.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!