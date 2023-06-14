Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs missed the mandatory minicamp yesterday and many were worried about the player's future with the franchise. Bills head coach Sean McDermott was also concerned about Diggs, but the receiver was present today.

After Diggs attended the minicamp today, McDermott cleared out the air about the situation and broke down what is truly happening with their star receiver.

Here's what Sean McDermott said as per Albert Breer:

"There's a lot things out there that aren't accurate. Let me be clear—Stef did everything he was asked to do. He was here Monday, executed his physical on time. ... We got to a point yesterday where we felt like we all needed a break and some space."

The Buffalo Bills lost in the AFC Divisional Round last season, and many thought that the franchise was not able to capitalize on its best chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Stefon Diggs was visibly upset after the game and was seen yelling at Josh Allen. He also did not speak to the media following the game, and rumors about his impending exit began circulating.

It is highly improbable that Diggs will get traded by the Bills now that he is back at camp, and both the franchise and the player are looking forward to next season.

Stefon Diggs is a very important player for the Bills

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs: Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens

There is no doubt that the Bills cannot afford to lose Stefon Diggs because he is too talented and crucial to their squad. Diggs is arguably a top-five receiver in the league and has great chemistry with Josh Allen.

His absence from the minicamp was a major concern because the team expects him to be totally invested. The Bills are still a Super Bowl contender and can win it next season if their star players can stay healthy, which they were unable to do last season. The Bills drafted Dalton Kincaid in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he is a player that could take their offense to the next level.

Last season, Diggs had 108 catches for 1,429 yards and scored 11 touchdowns in 16 games. He would look to build on it and have an even better season.

