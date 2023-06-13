Star wide receiver Stefon Diggs was not present at Buffalo Bills' mandatory minicamp, and that fueled speculations about his uncertain future. Bills head coach Sean McDermott wasn't happy with Diggs' absence and claimed he was worried about the situation.

The former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver has been deemed unhappy since the AFC Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and many thought he could seek an exit from the Bills.

However, Diggs' agent clarified the situation and stated that the receiver did come to the facility and some things are being worked out between the franchise and the player. Here's what Diggs' agent Adisa Bakari said about the situation:

"There are things being worked out -- on the way to being worked out," He said. "Stefon has been there Sunday night. He was in the building this morning."

Prior to it, Here's what Sean McDermott said:

"I'm not gonna get into. Look, I respect everyone's questions and what they want to know about our team. Right now, I'm just not gonna get into that anymore."

Stefon Diggs is one of the best receivers in the NFL, and he has formed a great partnership with Josh Allen over the years. After Bakari's statement, Allen also spoke and stated that things are being worked out between the franchise and Diggs.

"I've got his back." #Bills QB Josh Allen says Stefon Diggs' absence is not necessarily football related and they're working through it. Allen says there are things that could've gone better last year and it's possible that as an organization they can do better communicating."I've got his back." #Bills QB Josh Allen says Stefon Diggs' absence is not necessarily football related and they're working through it. Allen says there are things that could've gone better last year and it's possible that as an organization they can do better communicating."I've got his back."

Stefon Diggs is unlikely to get traded by the Bills

Stefon Diggs: AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

Due to his contract, the chances of Diggs getting traded by the Bills are next to impossible. As a result, he is likely to stay, but the franchise will make sure that the star receiver stays happy.

We witnessed last season that Diggs was disgruntled when the ball wasn't thrown to him, and the coaching staff will have to work hard to rectify that problem. The Buffalo Bills are a Super Bowl contender, and with the addition of Dalton Kincaid, their offense has got more prolific.

Hopefully, Stefon Diggs and the franchise will be able to sort the situation soon, as the Bills Mafia want their team to win a Super Bowl next season.

