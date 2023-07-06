NFL
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Sean McDermott gets slammed by NFL fans after Josh Allen’s recent remarks about Stefon Digg’s situation

Sean McDermott gets slammed by NFL fans after Josh Allen’s recent remarks about Stefon Digg’s situation

By Adam Schultz
Modified Jul 06, 2023 00:45 GMT
Fans have gone in on Sean McDermott over Stefon Diggs situation.
Fans have gone in on Sean McDermott over Stefon Diggs situation.

There is something brewing in Buffalo with Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen and coach Sean McDermott. After Diggs was reportedly absent from mandatory minicamp to then coming to the team facility and leaving, questions arose.

At the time, McDermott said that the Diggs situation was "very concerning." Since then, the media have been trying to get to the bottom of what has now become a huge story in the NFL.

Josh Allen said via "Around The NFL" that there is no need to talk about it anymore and that the media blew up the story. However, fans on Reddit have laid the blame squarely at McDermott's feet on this one.

"Your head coach is the reason is blew up. He was the one who fanned the flames," one fan posted.
Comment by u/ColtCallahan from discussion [Around the NFL] Bills' Josh Allen says media blew up Stefon Diggs' situation during minicamp: "There's no reason to continue talking about it" in nfl

Other NFL fans chimed in, going after McDermott for his comments that they believed poured gas on the fire.

Comment by u/Just_Curious_Dude from discussion [Around the NFL] Bills' Josh Allen says media blew up Stefon Diggs' situation during minicamp: "There's no reason to continue talking about it" in nfl
Comment by u/Ordinary_Fool from discussion [Around the NFL] Bills' Josh Allen says media blew up Stefon Diggs' situation during minicamp: "There's no reason to continue talking about it" in nfl
Comment by u/horse_renoir13 from discussion [Around the NFL] Bills' Josh Allen says media blew up Stefon Diggs' situation during minicamp: "There's no reason to continue talking about it" in nfl
Comment by u/zi76 from discussion [Around the NFL] Bills' Josh Allen says media blew up Stefon Diggs' situation during minicamp: "There's no reason to continue talking about it" in nfl
Comment by u/Daviroth from discussion [Around the NFL] Bills' Josh Allen says media blew up Stefon Diggs' situation during minicamp: "There's no reason to continue talking about it" in nfl
Comment by u/randomacct7679 from discussion [Around the NFL] Bills' Josh Allen says media blew up Stefon Diggs' situation during minicamp: "There's no reason to continue talking about it" in nfl
Comment by u/Dday22t from discussion [Around the NFL] Bills' Josh Allen says media blew up Stefon Diggs' situation during minicamp: "There's no reason to continue talking about it" in nfl
Comment by u/lionoflinwood from discussion [Around the NFL] Bills' Josh Allen says media blew up Stefon Diggs' situation during minicamp: "There's no reason to continue talking about it" in nfl
Comment by u/Rukoo from discussion [Around the NFL] Bills' Josh Allen says media blew up Stefon Diggs' situation during minicamp: "There's no reason to continue talking about it" in nfl

Most agree that if it hadn't have been for McDermott's comments, the situation wouldn't have blown up the way it has. Some have even said that the Bills can't win the Super Bowl this season with this issue hanging over their heads.

Will Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs' situation rear its head again?

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens

For many, it's a bad thing waiting to happen for Buffalo next season. With the thought of whatever the reason for Diggs' absence now being resolved, there's still no clear idea of what exactly the reason was.

youtube-cover

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III said that this might have had something to do with Diggs' lack of targets in the playoff loss to the Bengals, but noone knows for sure.

youtube-cover

While it seems from the outside at least that Allen and Diggs have a good relationship now, many wonder what will happen the first time Diggs doesn't get the number of targets when or how he wants. Will it blow up again?

For many, it is a ticking time bomb that could threaten to destroy the Bills' season, and no doubt all eyes will be on Josh Allen and Diggs in Week 1 when they face Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

He was drafted AHEAD of Kevin Durant... But is now an NBA FAILURE!

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...