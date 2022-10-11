Sean Payton reveals the reason that compelled him to call up Drew Brees

Sean Payton may not be on the sidelines in 2022, but he is still keeping a close eye on his former team, the New Orleans Saints.

After watching Taysom Hill blow up on Sunday (Oct. 9) against the Seattle Seahawks, Payton felt compelled to call up Drew Brees to talk about the game. Speaking on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," the head coach revealed the conversation they had. Here's what he talked to Brees about:

"He's [Hill is] rushing punts, recovering a punt fumble, has over 100 yards rushing, has three touchdowns, and throws for a touchdown. The last time that happened was LaDainian Tomlinson."

Corey Rholdon @Corey_RholdonTV “I texted Mickey yesterday, and said if you’re uncomfortable with that 10 million salary in a year or two let me know and I’ll take it off of your hands,” Sean Payton on Taysom Hill yesterday #Saints “I texted Mickey yesterday, and said if you’re uncomfortable with that 10 million salary in a year or two let me know and I’ll take it off of your hands,” Sean Payton on Taysom Hill yesterday #Saints https://t.co/COpSYtbLoh

Payton went on to relive the conversation that the former Saints employees shared:

"I called Brees last night and I said, ‘Hey, you realize what our guy did today?’ And Brees was like, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Come on. The last time someone ran for over a hundred, threw for three touchdowns or ran for three and threw four was L.T. and you would have been on the field with him.’"

The Saints won the game against Seattle by a score of 39-32. Hill threw for a touchdown and rushed nine times for 112 yards and three touchdowns.

Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell Taysom Hill thriving after Sean Payton left is confusing even our most galaxy-brained analysts Taysom Hill thriving after Sean Payton left is confusing even our most galaxy-brained analysts

Sean Payton's career with Drew Brees

Sean Payton and Drew Brees haven't worked together since the end of the 2020 season. That campaign marked the end of a 15-year partnership.

The two landed in New Orleans in 2006. Brees had spent the previous five years in San Diego before the team decided it was time to move on to Philip Rivers.

As such, he landed in New Orleans with Sean Payton and the two went on to win a Super Bowl in 2009. In the end, they also won at least ten games in seven separate seasons.

The last great year Payton and Brees shared was in 2018. The signal caller went 13-2 and completed 74.4 percent of his passes, throwing for 32 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Since his retirement, many analysts have speculated that Sean Payton could return to the league. Has the head coach been using 2022 as a breather or has he acknowledged it as the start of a new phase of his life?

