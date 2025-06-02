Sean Payton's daughter Meghan sends 2-word message to Olivia Dunne as ex-LSU gymnast makes disturbing confession 

Sean Payton's daughter, Meghan, is showing support for former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne after a scary incident. The social media influencer recently shared on TikTok that she is fearing that she may be a victim of stalking.

Dunne said that when she enters and exits airports, she encounters group of men who have stacks of photos of her. She added that they are aggressive when asking for her autograph, and she is now fearful of future encounters.

Meghan Payton, who is a Sports Betting host for FanDuel, shared the article of Dunne's experience on her X account.

"Not cool," Payton tweeted on Monday.

Dunne, who spent five years competing for the Tigers, is dating Paul Skenes, who plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Sean Payton's daughter Meghan made a demand for her father after NFL draft

Sean Payton received the approval of his daughter Meghan after the 2025 NFL draft. While she may have approved of one of his picks, she also issued a demand for her father ahead of the 2025 season.

On May 16, Sean shared a photo of Meghan on X with Denver Broncos second-round pick RJ Harvey. During his collegiate career, the running back played for the Virginia Cavaliers and UCF Knights. He was drafted at No. 60 by the Broncos.

The two were all smiles, and it appeared that Meghan may have interviewed Harvey. The coach joked that his daughter liked Harvey's selection.

"When your daughter likes your 2nd round pick!! @rjharvey07" Sean tweeted.

Meghan didn't hold back with her reply. She demanded that her father give his rookie running back a single digit jersey number.

"Got a good one!! Now give him a single digit number!" Meghan wrote.

Meghan hasn't gotten her wish as Harvey arrived at Broncos practice last week wearing the No. 37 jersey.

