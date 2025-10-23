 Sean Payton sets the record straight 1 day after Russell Wilson called out Broncos HC for throwing shade

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton cleared the air about his recent comments involving Giants quarterback Russell Wilson. During Wednesday's media availability, he discussed the veteran quarterback's post, calling him out on social media after he praised rookie Jaxson Dart while throwing shade at Wilson.&quot;I did (see Wilson's tweet),&quot; Payton said. &quot;Look, in the euphoria, the way that game unfolded, that was strictly about Dart. And that was in no way, shape or form anything that was directed at Russ. And I might be able to see how he perceive that. Coming off that win and watching how he played, that wasn't my intention at all.&quot;On Sunday, Sean Payton and his team had an impressive comeback victory against the New York Giants. Despite trailing 19-0 in the third quarter, they managed to score 33 total points in the fourth quarter to secure a 33-32 win and establish a four-game winning streak.After the game, Payton had high praise for Jaxson Dart, who recorded 283 yards and four total touchdowns.&quot;I have a ton of respect for (the Giants) organization,&quot; Payton said as per ESPN. &quot;They found a little spark with that quarterback. I was talking to John Mara not too long ago, and I said we were hoping that change would've happened long after our game.&quot;Russell Wilson was unhappy with the Broncos coach's comments and believed that it was a shot at his benching for the Dart after just three games. He called out Payton with a tweet on Tuesday that read:&quot;Classless... but not surprised.... Didn't realize you're still bounty hunting 15+ yeares later through the media.&quot;Wilson was traded to the Broncos in 2022 by the Seahawks. He agreed to a five-year deal worth $245 million with the team. A year later, Sean Payton was announced as the new head coach.He was unimpressed with the quarterback's performance after finishing with an 8-9 record in 2023. Thus, in March 2024, they decided to part ways with Wilson. He spent one year with the Steelers before joining the Giants in March. Unfortunately, after a 0-3 start to the year, Brian Daboll decided to bench him for Jaxson Dart.Ex-NFL DT defends Russell Wilson amid growing criticism and backlashFormer NFL DT Breiden Fehoko shared his thoughts on the situation after the drama between Wilson and his former head coach, Sean Payton.In a tweet he shared on Wednesday, the ex-Steelers star questioned why the veteran quarterback is facing a lot of backlash and criticism.&quot;The hate for Russell Wilson is so corny man. From coaches to former players like sherm etc. it's lame man. Is he not the same Qb he once was? Of course. A lot of people hate him because they feel his personality is a facade but he's just a genuinely great dude. It's tiring man.&quot;Breiden Fehoko @BreidenFehokoLINKThe hate for Russell Wilson is so corny man. From coaches to former players like sherm etc. it’s lame man. Is he not the same Qb he once was? Of course. A lot of people hate him because they feel his personality is a facade but he’s just a genuinely great dude. It’s tiring man.Russell Wilson is currently playing his 14th season in the league. Will he decide to hang up his cleats after his one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Giants ends?