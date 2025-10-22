  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Sean Payton 100% meant to disrespect Russell Wilson"- Ryan Clark sparks controversy as Giants QB claps back at Broncos HC's sly dig

"Sean Payton 100% meant to disrespect Russell Wilson"- Ryan Clark sparks controversy as Giants QB claps back at Broncos HC's sly dig

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 22, 2025 17:04 GMT
&quot;Sean Payton 100% meant to disrespect Russell Wilson&quot;- Ryan Clark sparks controversy as Giants QB claps back at Broncos HC
"Sean Payton 100% meant to disrespect Russell Wilson"- Ryan Clark sparks controversy as Giants QB claps back at Broncos HC's sly dig (Credits: IMAGN)

NFL Analyst and former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark is backing Russell Wilson after a fresh round of drama with Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton. The tension came up again after the Broncos beat the Giants 33-32, and Payton praised rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in a way that many saw as a dig at Wilson, who used to play for him in Denver.

Ad

Clark did not hold back in his tweet on Wednesday.

“Russ, I ain't mad at you," Clark said. "This man [Payton] has chosen over and over again to totally dismiss professionalism when it comes to Russell Wilson. The insult about Russell Wilson doesn't land.”

Wilson, now with the Giants, fired back on X on Tuesday.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Classless… but not surprised," Wilson tweeted. "Didn’t realize you’re still bounty hunting 15+ years later through the media.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He was referring to Bountygate, the scandal that got Payton suspended for a year back in 2012.

Referring to Wilson's clapback, Clark kept going on.

“So hell yeah, Russ, you have taken shot after shot after shot," Clark said. "Finally, you had enough. I hope you go on a damn tour. You don’t deserve that...it was classless.”

Clark added a follow-up caption to the tweet where the clip was shared. He reinforced that Payton’s words were not accidental.

Ad
“Sean Payton 100% intentionally meant to disrespect Russ in his postgame interview," Clark wrote. "It would have been simple to just compliment Jaxson Dart, but instead he took aim at Russ. It’s personal & it’s been that way."
Ad

Clark also said Payton treats other quarterbacks like Bo Nix and Drew Brees differently and suggested his criticism of Wilson is personal.

This all brings back the rocky history between Wilson and Payton from their time together in Denver Broncos in 2023, which ended with Giants QB leaving the team.

Also Read: “Ride into retirement”, “Ciara tweeted this”: NFL fans react as Russell Wilson claps back at Sean Payton over Broncos HC’s sly dig on Giants QB

Ad

New Orleans Saints tipped to chase Russell Wilson as NFL Insiders hint at possible trade deadline move

With the NFL trade deadline approaching on November 4, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen floated the idea that the New Orleans Saints could make a move for Russell Wilson.

Spencer Rattler has struggled with a 1–12 record as a starter.

Ad

Tyler Shough is waiting in the wings, but the team lacks a proven veteran leader.

Thus, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen believes Wilson, while not at his peak, could still help stabilize the quarterback room.

“Trading Wilson would be a challenge because of the scarcity of available starting QB jobs,” Fowler said. “The Bengals had a clear opening two weeks ago but opted for Joe Flacco.”
Ad

Wilson signed a one-year, $10.5M deal with the Giants on March 25, with incentives pushing it up to $21M.

Also Read: 20 days after Russell Wilson lost QB1 spot to Jaxson Dart, Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole weighs in on Jameis Winston

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications