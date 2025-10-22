"Sean Payton 100% meant to disrespect Russell Wilson"- Ryan Clark sparks controversy as Giants QB claps back at Broncos HC's sly dig

NFL Analyst and former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark is backing Russell Wilson after a fresh round of drama with Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton. The tension came up again after the Broncos beat the Giants 33-32, and Payton praised rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in a way that many saw as a dig at Wilson, who used to play for him in Denver.Clark did not hold back in his tweet on Wednesday.“Russ, I ain't mad at you,&quot; Clark said. &quot;This man [Payton] has chosen over and over again to totally dismiss professionalism when it comes to Russell Wilson. The insult about Russell Wilson doesn't land.”Wilson, now with the Giants, fired back on X on Tuesday.“Classless… but not surprised,&quot; Wilson tweeted. &quot;Didn’t realize you’re still bounty hunting 15+ years later through the media.”He was referring to Bountygate, the scandal that got Payton suspended for a year back in 2012.Referring to Wilson's clapback, Clark kept going on.“So hell yeah, Russ, you have taken shot after shot after shot,&quot; Clark said. &quot;Finally, you had enough. I hope you go on a damn tour. You don’t deserve that...it was classless.”Clark added a follow-up caption to the tweet where the clip was shared. He reinforced that Payton’s words were not accidental.“Sean Payton 100% intentionally meant to disrespect Russ in his postgame interview,&quot; Clark wrote. &quot;It would have been simple to just compliment Jaxson Dart, but instead he took aim at Russ. It’s personal &amp; it’s been that way.&quot;Clark also said Payton treats other quarterbacks like Bo Nix and Drew Brees differently and suggested his criticism of Wilson is personal.This all brings back the rocky history between Wilson and Payton from their time together in Denver Broncos in 2023, which ended with Giants QB leaving the team.Also Read: “Ride into retirement”, “Ciara tweeted this”: NFL fans react as Russell Wilson claps back at Sean Payton over Broncos HC’s sly dig on Giants QBNew Orleans Saints tipped to chase Russell Wilson as NFL Insiders hint at possible trade deadline moveWith the NFL trade deadline approaching on November 4, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen floated the idea that the New Orleans Saints could make a move for Russell Wilson.Spencer Rattler has struggled with a 1–12 record as a starter.Tyler Shough is waiting in the wings, but the team lacks a proven veteran leader.Thus, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen believes Wilson, while not at his peak, could still help stabilize the quarterback room.“Trading Wilson would be a challenge because of the scarcity of available starting QB jobs,” Fowler said. “The Bengals had a clear opening two weeks ago but opted for Joe Flacco.”Wilson signed a one-year, $10.5M deal with the Giants on March 25, with incentives pushing it up to $21M.Also Read: 20 days after Russell Wilson lost QB1 spot to Jaxson Dart, Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole weighs in on Jameis Winston