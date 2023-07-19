Seattle Seahawks throwback jerseys: Which games will Geno Smith and co. wear their special uniform?

The Seattle Seahawks will wear throwback uniforms for their Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The Seahawks will don their 90s-inspired fit in a matchup against the Browns, and their fans will hope that it inspires them to victory.

Fans have also long been asking for the Seahawks to join other NFL teams in occasionally wearing throwback uniforms. However, for a long time, the NFL's rule allowing franchises only to have one helmet made the throwback conversation a non-starter.

Thankfully, two years ago, a rule change opened the door for teams to add a second helmet, a decision that almost immediately kicked off the process of making throwbacks a reality for the Seahawks. Now, the Seahawks will launch their retro-inspired kits, which is a sight to behold.

More about the Seattle Seahawks throwback jerseys

The Seattle Seahawks throwback jerseys have been popular among Seahawks fans for a while, with many clamoring for their return.

Well, the original Seahawks logo, blue tops and grey pants and helmet are back for at least part of the 2023 season. That color scheme was the one the team used from its inception in 1976 before switching to a darker blue with a neon green secondary color in 2002.

Seahawks players have joined in the anticipation hype, as some of their stars have been craving these jerseys for a while. Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs has been one of the most vocal, as over the years, he has posted about the jerseys numerous times.

That likely factored into the team's decision to let Diggs be the first to announce when the jerseys got unveiled. On Tuesday, he showed off his custom Nike cleats that he will wear along with the throwback units.

How did Seattle Seahawks perform in 2022?

The Seattle Seahawks entered 2022 with modest expectations. The team had just lost a franchise legend in Russell Wilson, and pundits predicted that they would be a lottery team at best. However, Seahawks' numero uno, Pete Carroll, had a trick up his sleeve in veteran QB Geno Smith.

Smith was instrumental in the Seahawks stunning the rest of the NFL, as they made the 2022-23 postseason with an impressive 9-8 record. They pulled off wins against tough opposition like the Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants and Detroit Lions to punch in their playoff ticket.

They lost in the wildcard round against the San Francisco 49ers, but it was an impressive season nonetheless.

