"See you later, Matt Araiza, you can't work here" - Mike Florio believes Bills punter accused of rape has no place in the NFL

Matt Araiza is the subject of a disturbing story that has been developing during the 2022 NFL offseason. The Buffalo Bills rookie punter is being accused of gang rape, along with two other former players during his college football career at San Diego State.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bills’ rookie Matt Araiza, who has been accused along with two others of gang raping a 17-year-old girl last year in a civil lawsuit filed on Thursday, will not punt for Buffalo in tonight’s preseason game at Carolina, per sources. Bills’ rookie Matt Araiza, who has been accused along with two others of gang raping a 17-year-old girl last year in a civil lawsuit filed on Thursday, will not punt for Buffalo in tonight’s preseason game at Carolina, per sources.

NFL analyst Mike Florio recently appeared on an episode of "Pro Football Talk Live" to discuss the serious allegations against Matt Araiza. He talked about different punishment possibilities if he were, in fact, involved in the alleged incident.

"Now, if he would ever get in trouble under the personal conduct policy in the future, you could have an expedited or enhanced punishment because of this. And obviously, there's a criminal investigation happening. He could go to jail. Then, it wouldn't matter if the personal conduct policy applies."

Florio continued by talking about the Bills' potential perspective on the situation.

"It also doesn't matter if the Bills decide this guy plays a position that hundreds of guys can fill. And it's not like we're going to be needing him much this year anyway. I know that he's kind of a fan favorite, and he had an 82-yard punt in a preseason game, and I guess it's good to have a good punter, instead of a bad one, but there's plenty who can just do the job well enough. Do you really want, if you're the Bills, to have this tied to your team?"

Florio concluded by speculating on a solution.

"It's a tough call because he's entitled to due process. He's entitled to the presumption of innocence. But, good Lord, these allegations are horrifying. If I was the Bills, if I was the NFL, I would want to get to the point very quickly where I have a feeling, a reliable gut feeling, whether or not this guy may be responsible for what he's accused of. Because if he is, see you later Matt Araiza. You can't work here."

As Florio pointed out, this presents a difficult challenge for the Bills and the NFL. The story is still in its early stages, but if the allegations turn out to be true, a swift and serious punishment is a necessity.

Will Matt Araiza be suspended?

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza

Matt Araiza will definitely be suspended if the NFL finds that he was involved in what he's being accused of. He is potentially facing criminal charges, but even if he avoids being indicted, he may still be suspended by the NFL for violating the personal conduct policy.

The NFL doesn't need a guilty verdict from the legal system to suspend a player. They have the power to conduct their own investigations and can take disciplinary action, even if the player avoids being charged with anything. More will be revealed about Matt Araiza's situation in the near future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe