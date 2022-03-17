"He is no longer toxic" - Senior NFL writer claims Deshaun Watson has changed for good amid trade talks

Deshaun Watson was cleared of all charges based on a lack of evidence. Overnight, half a dozen teams have jumped at the chance to get the quarterback. Senior NFL writer Tony Kornheiser spoke on ESPN's Pardon the Interruption about the change in the quarterback's reputation in the NFL community. Initially seen as damaged goods, the quarterback is now clean.

Of course, that is far from a ubiquitous opinion in the NFL community, but Kornheiser says NFL teams see the quarterback as "no longer toxic."

"It's very interesting. Deshaun Watson is no longer toxic. A lot of people are pursuing him. I wonder if they don't get him while other people pursue Baker Mayfield. His numbers are worse than Carson Wentz's. They actually were. Will, could he be done? Could he be basically done before his rookie contract ends? I thought he was better than this."

During the season, it was apparent that the Cleveland Browns were happy with Mayfield and simply disappointed that they were the team to get the injury bug last season.

Put simply, there is an issue with his seasons resembling a roller coaster. In 2018, the quarterback threw for 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. In 2019, he slipped, throwing for 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. In 2020, he rebounded, throwing for 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. However, in 2021, he disappointed again, throwing for a career-low 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Deshaun Watson @deshaunwatson 🏾 When you stand on the TRUTH, the LORD will FREE you! When you stand on the TRUTH, the LORD will FREE you! 🙏🏾

The pattern with Mayfield indicates that he can succeed if he's hungry. Once he succeeds, he relaxes and slips the following season. That instills a hunger in him, and he rebounds the next season. The cycle has occurred twice in his four-year career.

What do the Cleveland Browns see in Deshaun Watson?

Houston Texans v Detroit Lions

The Cleveland Browns see this pattern as well, which would explain why they have spoken with Deshaun Watson. Unlike their current quarterback, Watson has been consistently strong in his performances on a year-to-year basis. The quarterback is also coming off the best season of his career.

Baker Mayfield @bakermayfield With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. https://t.co/psipN96cmh

In 2020, the Texans quarterback threw for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Of course, questions remain for the Texans quarterback. He's escaped the legal system but finds himself facing the NFL. The NFL has a history of suspending players despite avoiding legal punishment, indicating that 2022 could be a short season for the quarterback.

Ezekiel Elliott and Ben Roethlisberger both escaped legal punishment for their actions, but the NFL still suspended each player for six games. Will Watson join the list?

