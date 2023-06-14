Lacey Brown, a TikTok sensation, came out and shared her side of the story about the time she met Baby Gronk and his father.

The 10-year-old Baby Gronk rose to fame because of his unusual stature and football skills at a young age. Madden San Miguel is the running back and safety who is thought of as an extraordinary athlete by his father, Jake San Miguel.

Although it is common for parents to push their children to their capabilities, football fans on the internet noticed that Madden's father may be using him to garner more fame and attention.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After Paige Spiranac, another social media personality, Lacey Jane Brown, revealed her experience with the kid's father.

She uploaded a story on her TikTok and Instagram accounts in which she shared what transpired between her and Jake when they met. She said:

"What I thought was going to be a kid friendly collab turned into something disturbing."

Lacey Jane shared that she had gotten numerous DMs from Jake asking her for a collaboration, to which she agreed. He suggested she interview his son.

“Baby Gronk was told every second what to say by his dad…and this is where it gets disturbing. So I was throwing the football to [him] when his dad told me to take off my jacket and said stuff like, ‘It’ll get more views’ and telling his son how good I looked and that he should get closer.

“And I was disturbed. I was with a 10-year-old… this kid, a child, hasn’t even hit puberty yet his dad is s*xualizing females in front of him for views?”

She ended the video by asking Jake to “be better.”

What does Baby Gronk's father do?

Jake San Miguel is a former high school football player and a musician. The 35-year-old is a digital marketer who manages his son's online persona. He once shared that his son earns $100,000 a year through various brand deals and endorsements.

Despite facing numerous accusations and criticism online, Jake sees himself as a loving parent who is only helping Baby Gronk achieve success and show off his talents at the right time. Like him, he wants to inspire other children to realize their talent and showcase it to the world.

"Since before my son was even born, I've had plans for him," Jake recently told The Athletic. "It's unfolding right now."

Hence, in the eyes of Jake San Miguel, what he is doing is coming from a place of love and adoration for Baby Gronk, even though many people may not see it that way.

Poll : 0 votes