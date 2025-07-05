Shane Buechele drops emotional 3-word message as wife Paige recaps daughter Blaize's 'first 4th of July' celebrations

Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele is enjoying his offseason with his family. Earlier in June, he spent time on vacation with his wife, Paige, and their daughter, Blaize, and just a few weeks later, he celebrated the 4th of July with them

Paige shared a few pictures of the celebration on Instagram Friday, posting some adorable snapshots of the baby girl.

"Born in the USA 🇺🇸 blaizey’s first 4th of July!," she wrote in the caption:

In the first photo, Paige sits in a golf cart holding baby Blaize, while Shane stands beside them near a U.S. flag. She wears a red top, black pants and a white American flag cap. Blaize is dressed in a blue star-patterned dress with a red bow and Shane sports a white T-shirt, shorts and a matching cap.

Paige also shared a few solo pictures of Blaize, which caught people’s attention. In one clip, the little girl stuck her tongue out while smiling for the camera.

Shane Buechele reacted to the post.

"Our little star!!" he wrote.

Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, also dropped a sweet message in the comments section.

"The last one 😭 so cute!!!!!!" she wrote.

Shane Buechele andTrevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, comment on Paige's post (Image Source: Instagram/@paigelbuechele)

It wasn’t just Paige Buechele sharing glimpses of her Fourth of July celebration. Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix Earle, posted a few throwback pictures from a photoshoot in a U.S. flag-inspired outfit, while Christian McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Culpo, shared a peek at her home decorations for the day.

Shane Buechele’s wife, Paige, recaps her daughter’s “Summer Blaizecation”

On June 24, Paige Buechele shared a few moments of Blaize's outing this summer on Instagram.

"SUMMER BLAIZECATION RECAP 🌞💛🌻🌼🐝🍋🍯 shane + I got rebaptized, we dedicated blaizey girl to the Lord, b’s first in-person church service/mommy + b worship, celebratory lunch + cake from gma and gpa, & AQUARIUM 🐠🦀🐙🐳🪼🐚" she wrote in the caption.

Paige shared a few family photos, along with videos of her at a musical concert and more clips of them watching fish. The couple welcomed their daughter in April, five weeks earlier than the due date.

