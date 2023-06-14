Shannon Sharpe bid adiue to Skip Bayless and Undisputed today after his final show. Reports had surfaced prior that he will quit the show after the NBA Finals were over. With the Denver Nuggets clinching the championship with a 4-1 series victory over the Miami Heat, it came sooner rather than later.

During the broadcast, he was emotional, wiping tears at one point when he thanked Skip Bayless. He thanked the veteran host for giving him the opportunity that allowed him to break into the media landscape the way he has now.

He also thanked the many people who have helped him along the way. Shannon Sharpe took time to thank his team, the people at Undisputed and FS1 and his family.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed @ShannonSharpe says goodbye to Undisputed and thanks Skip Bayless and the fans: .@ShannonSharpe says goodbye to Undisputed and thanks Skip Bayless and the fans: https://t.co/iCFbABvipi

Now, he has released a tweet, reiterating that message. While he thanked Skip and FS1 again, he also gave a shout out to the fans for the love and support they have shown him. He said that it was that which made his early wakeup call worth it every day. He wrote,

"I really APPRECIATE the LOVE&SUPPORT you guys have shown me over the last 7 yrs on Undisputed. Fox, FS1 and Skip provided me with the platform. Y’all made it special. It’s you guys that made waking up at 3 am west coast time worth it. Hopefully you found me educational, informative entertaining and honest..."

Is ESPN next for Shannon Sharpe after his breakup with Skip Bayless on Undisputed?

During the on-screen farewell, Shannon Sharpe did not mention what comes next for him after his departure from Undisputed.

But reports have been circulating that he is wanted on ESPN. There have been rumors that he will move to First Take and Stephen A. Smith really reportedly wants him there. Notably, Skip Bayless filled that role before coming to FS1 with Undisputed. In the process, some have also said that Kendrick Perkins could move to partner Skip on Undisputed.

Buttcrack Sports @ButtCrackSports BREAKING: Fox Sports has executed a sign-and-trade to send Shannon Sharpe to ESPN for the rights to Kendrick Perkins.



Skip and Perk form a superteam at FS1 while Shannon and Stephen A take over First Take. BREAKING: Fox Sports has executed a sign-and-trade to send Shannon Sharpe to ESPN for the rights to Kendrick Perkins. Skip and Perk form a superteam at FS1 while Shannon and Stephen A take over First Take. https://t.co/nuq3nHhekM

Shannon Sharpe will not lack for suitors, that is for sure. He has built up a brand name for himself with his analysis on Undisputed over the last seven years. In the process, he is also taking his solo venture, Club Shay Shay, with him to a different network.

As Skip Bayless remarked during the final take of Shannon Sharpe's career with Undisputed, he will not lack for future opportunities. Now, we just need to wait and see where sport's favorite uncle crops up to give his insightful analysis on the latest news of the day.

