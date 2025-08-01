  • home icon
  • Shannon Sharpe defamation lawsuit: HOF TE sued for $20,000,000 by woman 2 weeks after $50,000,000 sexual assault case settlement

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 01, 2025 03:28 GMT
Super Bowl LIX Previews - Source: Getty
Just days after settling a $50 million sexual assault case, retired 3x Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe finds himself in another troubling situation. He had reached a mutual agreement in his previous case with the plaintiff, as the lawsuit was dismissed.

Shannon Sharpe is being sued for $20 million by a woman named Jimalita Tillman for "emotional distress." According to an exclusive report by The U.S. Sun, she is suing the ex-NFL star, along with his Nightcap co-host Chad Ochocinco and the production company, Shay Shay Media.

According to the court files, the lawsuit stems from Sharpe's comments about Tillman after a video of her from April 2 at a Usher concert went viral.

After her video went viral on social media, Sharpe commented on it, creating a "false narrative" that it had led to a feud between Tillman and her husband, resulting in talks of divorce. However, according to her lawsuit, she was not married at that time and had also made an appearance on national media previously to refute those claims.

Tillman claims that these false narratives have harmed her "character and reputation," while also causing "emotional distress, damaged her reputation, and adversely affected her personal and professional relationship."

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
