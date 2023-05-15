In an Instagram live, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was seen holding a gun once again. Morant was not live from his own account this time, but a friend of his was when he flashed a gun while sitting inside a car, and the video quickly went viral.

Morant sparked outrage the last time he flashed a gun inside a club, and he'll face even more this time. Shannon Sharpe, a member of the NFL Hall of Fame, heavily criticized the Grizzlies star the last time the same thing occurred, and he had more to say this time.

Here's what Sharpe said on Undisputed:

"I think a lot of people say, I wanted me to come out here today and say, I'm surprised. I'm shocked and disappointed in Ja’s behavior and I'm not. I said before, the best apology is change behavior and when he was going through all thisbabout what he learned about being away from the game, given how important it was to him, I see better than I hear."

"I'm not even upset at Ja, I'm not mad,mI'm not disappointed,I'm not embarrassed. I'm mad, I'm upset, I'm disappointed, I'm disgusted by the people that defended him because that's what got us here."

Shannon Sharpe was angry with those who defended Morant for flashing the gun inside the club the last time, as the situation has worsened since then. Due to this act, the Memphis Grizzlies player could lose millions of dollars in endorsements, as well as face further complications.

Ja Morant could face a lengthy suspension next season

Ja Morant: Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors - Game Four

Ja Morant, according to senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, could face a lengthy suspension at the start of next season. Commissioner Adam Silver is likely to set an example from Morant's situation, as such actions undermine the league's reputation.

Morant will lose a lot of money as a result of his recent behavior, and teams may not trust him in the future when offering him contract extensions. Morant's reaction to this situation remains to be seen, as he will be under the knife for quite some time.

