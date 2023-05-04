NFL Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe has filed for a dismissal of the defamation lawsuit that Brett Favre filed against him earlier this year. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback accused Sharpe and former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee of defamation after they spoke about the Mississippi welfare scandal that he is allegedly involved in on each of their shows, dating back to September 2022.

Pat McAfee filed for a dismissal last month stating his First Amendment Right of Freedom of Speech. Now, Sharpe and his legal team have taken the same approach. In the dismissal filing, Sharpe's lawyer's state that their client commented on facts that were reported throughout national media. And, that those facts and his comments were in reference to a public issue in the state of Mississippi.

"But Sharpe’s opinions—commentary based on reported facts and couched in rhetorical hyperbole regarding an issue of public concern about a public figure—lie at the core of the protections afforded by the First Amendment and Mississippi law. Sharpe’s comments are not actionable, and the Complaint is irreparably defective on its face. Moreover, Favre failed to comply with Mississippi law concerning the filing of defamation claims."

Shannon Sharpe's legal team also makes the point that when Brett Favre filed the lawsuit, he failed to follow proper procedures that are required by Mississippi law. It includes sending a retraction demand, ten days before filing the lawsuit. The former NFL quarterback failed to do so, which Sharpe's attorneys are saying voids the lawsuit.

Brett Favre and his legal team have yet to comment on the dismissal filings from either Pat McAfee or Shannon Sharpe.

Brett Favre lawsuit timeline explained

In May 2020, an audit in Mississippi found that $94 million that were intended to be used for the under-served community in the state were used elsewhere. At the time it was announced that the former NFL quarterback was paid $1.1 million for speaking engagements that he never made. After a request, he paid that money back but still owes the state over $200,000 for interest on the amount that was also requested.

In September 2022, reports surfaced that the Mississippi native had requested funds for a volleyball facility at his alma mater Southern Mississippi. It also happened to be where his daughter attended and played volleyball. Text messages that were said to be from Favre, showed that he wanted to ensure that the media wouldn't find out where the money was coming from. Throughout the investigation, he has been interviewed by the FBI for his involvement.

While Favre has never been charged with a crime, he is listed in a civil lawsuit in order to recover the funds lost. Recently, he filed to have his name removed from the lawsuit. But on April 25, 2023, a Mississippi judge ruled that he is to remain as a defendant in the case.

