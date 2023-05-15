At this time of the NFL calendar, the league tends to stay out of the conversation on shows like Undisputed, First Take, the Herd with Colin Cowherd, and any other show that covers all sports. However, NFL fans rushed to tune in to hear about basketball when it was revealed that Shannon Sharpe was drinking on live television.

In the 1:33 clip posted of the show, Skip Bayless looked on in puzzlement as Shannon Sharpe turned his workdesk into a bar, mixing several different drinks together and talking through the process like a late-night show on the Food Network.

While mixing the drink, he called himself a "mixologist" as Bayless continued to ask questions about the drink, at one point accusing him of having "done this before." The interpretation of this is that the analyst called the other an alcoholic. He also revealed that he didn't know the retired Broncos tight end drank.

The former tight end took a drink from a clear liquor glass loaded with ice and let out a long-winded "woo." Sharpe then appeared to dive into the conversation, perhaps a little more buzzed than his sober co-host. Of course, after pulling the stunt on the show, one can only wonder if the long-standing Mountain Dew bet will push the bet into more adult territory.

How popular is drinking among NFL players?

This comes on the heels of another retired star turning heads via his alcohol consumption. Eli Manning took to Twitter last week to post a video of him using the Stanley Cup in a practical but impractical way. He loaded the trophy with beer and chugged it down, failing to spill a drop on himself or the floor.

This prompted a comparison to other quarterbacks' drinking abilities. In clips floating around online, Aaron Rodgers was pressed into chugging a beer at a basketball game. He failed to finish the drink, but other quarterbacks have been spotted trouncing him.

Videos currently float around cyberspace of NFL quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Mitchell Trubisky, Matthew Stafford, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and others downing beer at a rapid clip.

Of course, the Jets quarterback has been much more publicly in favor of drugs over alcohol thanks to his Ayahuasca controversy, when it was learned that he took the hallucinogenic drug when he was in South America and perceived positive effects from it.

