Isaiah Rodgers is in hot water amid an ongoing investigation by the NFL to learn whether the Indianapolis Colts cornerback has bet on games in violation of rules set by the league. In response, Shannon Sharpe acted as if he was already labelled guilty.

Speaking at a loud volume on Undisputed, the former tight end called out the cornerback, going so far as calling him dumb. Here's how he put it:

"That ain't a mistake. That's not a mistake when you continuously do something over and over. Dumb-dumb, you can’t bet on NFL games if you are a current NFL player!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

UNDISPUTED @undisputed Report: NFL investigating Colts' Isaiah Rodgers Sr. for violating league's gambling policy, @ShannonSharpe reacts: Report: NFL investigating Colts' Isaiah Rodgers Sr. for violating league's gambling policy, @ShannonSharpe reacts: https://t.co/bYW3AoVPkU

Sharpe essentially talked to him like he was a teenager who was out past curfew. Of course, if one were to compare the ages of the cornerback and the talk show co-host, Sharpe is old enough to be Rodgers' father. Sharpe is 54 years old and Rodgers is 25.

Who else has been investigated in addition to Isaiah Rodgers?

Jameson Williams at Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions

The Colts cornerback is far from the only player who has been put under a magnifying glass by the NFL. According to the NFL's website, the league has already taken action against five players in a single sweep in early April.

Jameson Williams, Quintez Cephus, Stanley Berryhill, CJ Moore, and Shaka Toney all were suspended for at least six games.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"We're talking about the very integrity and credibility of the game you play." — Report: NFL investigating Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. for possible gambling violations"We're talking about the very integrity and credibility of the game you play." — @RealSkipBayless Report: NFL investigating Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. for possible gambling violations "We're talking about the very integrity and credibility of the game you play." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/HfbI6cjY0T

Williams and Berryhill were suspended for six games and the other players were suspended indefinitely. Four of the players were members of the Detroit Lions, with Toney coming from the Commanders.

As it stands, the Lions' offense was essentially gutted overnight and unless Rodgers escapes unscathed, he could also be suspended indefinitely. While those players are suspended indefinitely, Cephus, Moore and Toney can try to get back into the league via reinstatement application after the 2023 season.

Gambling suspensions on the rise in the NFL

Roger Goodell at Super Bowl LVII - Host Committee Handoff Press Conference

Calvin Ridley was the first viral instance of a player betting illegally on the league and his punishment was slammed by many. Instead of curtailing the issue, the league appeared to increase the size and scope of their interest in the offenses, as well as the punishments.

At this point, most agree that any NFL player partaking in betting should cease any bets immediately and get invested in or stick to buying card packs in Madden if they can't quit betting in a cold turkey fashion.

Poll : 0 votes