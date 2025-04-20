Aaron Rodgers appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" this past Thursday. The four-time NFL MVP discussed his free agency situation and highlighted how he was treated by the new regime in New York.

Aaron Glenn, the new Jets head coach, and new general manager Darren Mougey apparently had a very brief conversation with Rodgers regarding his departure from the franchise.

Rodgers talked about how he flew across the country to meet with Glenn in person, which turned out to be very short. The former Jets quarterback wasn't pleased with how things went down.

Shannon Sharpe discussed Rodgers' situation on "Nightcap" and defended the Jets. The Denver Broncos legend mentioned that the 41-year-old quarterback's lack of enthusiasm in expressing his desire to play might have influenced the Jets' decision to move on from him.

"He [Rodgers] said Aaron Glenn asked if he wanted to play football, he said 'I'm interested,' he didn't say 'Yes, I'm raring to go, I'm fired up," he said 'interested in playing.'"

"That's all AG [Aaron Glenn] and the manager wanted to hear," Sharpe said. "He also said there's still a possibility of retirement, nobody is putting up with Aaron Rodgers' bull-jive, especially the Jets."

Sharpe later provided an example of how a candidate must demonstrate enthusiasm during a job interview. The Hall of Famer firmly believes Rodgers should have given a better answer or appeared more energized enough while having a conversation with the new head coach.

Rodgers signed a three-year, $112.5 million restructured contract with the Jets in 2023. Since he still had a year remaining on his deal, releasing the star quarterback will result in the Jets facing a dead cap hit of $14 million in 2025 and $35 million in 2026.

The Jets signed Justin Fields in free agency, and the new HC-GM duo in New York has complete confidence in him to lead the team. It will be interesting to see if Fields helps the Jets improve from their 5-12 season with Rodgers as the quarterback.

Steelers remain the likely landing spot for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers: Miami Dolphins v New York Jets - Source: Getty

During his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers made it clear that his free agency decision is unlikely to come quickly. He mentioned that he has a lot going on in his personal life, which is why committing to a team at this point is not ideal.

However, Rodgers did say that he isn't looking for a big-time contract. The future Hall of Famer expressed his desire to play for just $10 million, and that makes him an enticing option for several teams.

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain the most likely landing spot for Rodgers, as head coach Mike Tomlin has had conversations with him. However, with Derek Carr injured, the New Orleans Saints may also pursue Rodgers if they do not select a quarterback in the draft.

