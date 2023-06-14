Aaron Rodgers was pegged by most to elevate the New York Jets to new heights. However, it doesn't mean that head coach Robert Saleh doesn't have confidence that he can help do the same. That said, one NFL analyst slapped down the head coach in response to remarks preemptively declining interest in being featured on HBO's Hard Knocks this season.

Speaking on Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe hinted that Robert Saleh wasn't head coach Bill Belichick and thus, didn't have the power to turn his opinions into reality on the subject. Here's how he put it:

"Robert Saleh, unfortunately for you, you're not Coach Belichick and you don't have that kind of pull. You don't get to have that kind of leeway... You got a new quarterback in Aaron Rodgers."

He continued, explaining that it is almost a guarantee that No. 8 will be front and center for Hard Knocks this season:

"The Jets have a lot of nationally televised games this year because you have a new quarterback, I think it's a 95% chance that the Jets are going to be on Hard Knocks this season."

Aaron Rodgers on collision course with Hard Knocks

No. 8 at Miami Heat v New York Knicks - Game Two

Put simply, the HBO show is limited to focusing on teams coming off a down season. As such, being part of the Green Bay Packers who have dominated for most of Aaron Rodgers' career, the quarterback has been mostly safe from consideration.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



The decision isn't up to them though, the league can force one of 4 teams this season:



#Jets

#Bears

#Saints

#Commanders #Jets head coach Robert Saleh says the team doesn't want to be on Hard Knocks this season.The decision isn't up to them though, the league can force one of 4 teams this season: #Jets head coach Robert Saleh says the team doesn't want to be on Hard Knocks this season.The decision isn't up to them though, the league can force one of 4 teams this season:#Jets#Bears#Saints#Commanders https://t.co/iOGDb9r98g

However, the quarterback has joined a team coming off a 7-10 season with a long track record of falling below the bar. As such, at least for this offseason, the quarterback is fair game for the program.

What teams has Hard Knocks covered in recent years?

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - site of Hard Knocks in 2021

In 2016, the show covered the Los Angeles Rams in their first season after leaving St. Louis. In 2017, the show covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2018, they covered rookie Baker Mayfield's Cleveland Browns. In 2019, they covered the Oakland Raiders.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



There's some higher ups with the Jets who if they were on Hard Knocks wouldn't be very upset" ~ #PMSLive "I don't know who the Hard Knocks team is right now..There's some higher ups with the Jets who if they were on Hard Knocks wouldn't be very upset" ~ @RapSheet "I don't know who the Hard Knocks team is right now..There's some higher ups with the Jets who if they were on Hard Knocks wouldn't be very upset" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive https://t.co/vvbYi0TjwT

In 2020, the show circled back to Los Angeles to cover the Chargers. In 2021, it covered the Dallas Cowboys and last season, they covered the Detroit Lions. Meaning, Aaron Rodgers' Jets, fresh off a 7-10 season, would be right at home in the lineup.

