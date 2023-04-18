Shannon Sharpe names Lamar Jackson’s biggest blunder as he watches Jalen Hurts become richer than him

Lamar Jackson has been negotiating with the Baltimore Ravens longer than Jalen Hurts has been a Week 1 starter in the NFL. However, the Ravens quarterback has stood by as the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback secured his breakout deal. Speaking on Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe didn't let him survive the news cycle unscathed. Here's how he put it:

"So for me, Lamar has himself to blame for this because I guarantee you his agent guess where what it was working at the framework because his deal at. the combine also, by the owners meeting. Where agents go that represent clients. That's where the framework of these deals are done."

Sharpe continued, pointing out that the quarterback's stingy demeanor has left him chasing Hurts:

"Okay, Lamar, you want your mom to do it. There you go. Go to the Combine, go to the owners meeting. But you didn't because you wanted to save a few dollars. Jalen Hurts got another year left on that contract. He's got his money. He got 110 million in his pocket right now."

Jalen Hurts contract details

Eagles QB at Philadelphia v Houston

The Eagles quarterback has been secured for the future on the heels of reaching the Super Bowl. According to Spotrac, as a 24-year-old, the quarterback is now set until the start of the 2029 league year. He will still be just 31 years old and could have a decade or longer left in his career.

That said, he won't be guaranteed the full amount of his deal. As it stands, he could make up to $255 million over the course of the contract. Of that amount, $179.3 million is guaranteed. $23.294 million was wrapped up as a signing bonus and the deal carries an average yearly income of $51 million with $110 million guaranteed at signing.

There is also a no-trade clause prohibiting the team from moving him. $15 million is also included in the form of incentives.

