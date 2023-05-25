Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless' epic daily dustups on Undisputed are not unlike Rey taking on Emporer Palpatine in Star Wars.

Sharpe serves as an ambassador for Cowboys haters while Bayless serves as an ambassador for Cowboys faithful, with both debators going toe to toe. However, Skip Bayless wasn't the fan under assault from Sharpe on Twitter this week.

In a spat taking place on multiple posts, the show's host went after Clarence Hill Jr. on three different fronts. The first dust up took place at 2:53 PM on May 23, starting innocent and standard enough. In a conversation about the Lakers, Sharpe brought the Cowboys up.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What have Cowboys done since Clinton was in office?"

Then, at 6:30 PM on May 23, the conversation ratcheted up a notch, bringing up the team's inability to win it all since 1996.

"Cursing from last nite. You’ve been cursing since 96. Not enough churches in Dallas for your repenting that needs 2 be done."

Lastly, at 6:32 PM on May 23, the show host fired off another response, calling the Cowboys lower than dead.

"IF* Lakers are dead. What’s the Cowboys?"

The attacks were levied at Clarence Hill Jr., whose Twitter bio reveals that he's been a Cowboys writer since 1997.

How many Super Bowl rings does Shannon Sharpe have?

Broncos TE at Green Bay v Denver

The superstar tight end played for the Denver Broncos for all but two years of his NFL career from 1990-2003. In his first eight seasons, he was a perennial playoff cameo, but didn't win his first championship until John Elway finally broke through at the end of his career.

In 1998 and 1999, he won two rings in two years. That said, in 1999, he only played in five games. It was the last season of his time in Denver on that run. He then jumped ship and landed with the Baltimore Ravens at the perfect time, winning another championship in 2001.

He returned for a final run with the Broncos in 2002 and 2003, before hanging up his helmet for the last time. In total, he won three championships: one with the Ravens and two with the Denver Broncos.

Poll : 0 votes