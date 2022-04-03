5 NFL legends who won a Super Bowl with two teams

Winning, at least, one Super Bowl is one of the main goals of most NFL players. While winning multiple rings often elevates a player to legendary status, it's even rarer for any NFL player to win a ring with more than one team. Here are five NFL legends who were able to accomplish this incredible feat.

NFL legends who won a Super Bowl ring with multiple teams

#5 - Shannon Sharpe, Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe won three Super Bowl rings split between two different teams during his Hall of Fame career. Sharpe spent the first ten seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos, where he won two rings. He won them in consecutive seasons, which were the final two seasons before John Elway retired.

Sharpe spent just one more year with the Broncos after consecutive titles before joining the Baltimore Ravens, where he would win another ring in his first season with the team. He stayed with the Ravens for another year before returning to the Broncos, where he played the final two seasons of his career.

#4 - Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski spent the first nine seasons of his career with the New England Patriots, where he won three Super Bowl rings. He retired from the NFL following the 2018 season, but spent just one year in retirement before returning to football.

He was immediately traded by the Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he would join Tom Brady, his long-time quarterback in New England. In his first season with the Buccaneers, Rob Gronkowski won his fourth career ring. All of them were with Tom Brady as his quarterback.

NFL legends who won Super Bowl rings with more than one team

#3 - Deion Sanders, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys

Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders is arguably the greatest cornerback in NFL history. He spent 14 seasons spread out across five different teams and made an impact on all of them. He won two Super Bowls rings with two different teams, and did so in back-to-back seasons, including one with the San Francisco 49ers and another with the Dallas Cowboys. He is the only player to ever do so.

#2 - Peyton Manning, Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos

Peyton Manning lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy

Peyton Manning is the first starting quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl ring for two different teams. Manning spent the first 13 seasons of his legendary career with the Indianapolis Colts, where he won two AFC Championship games and one Super Bowl ring.

Manning then joined the Denver Broncos during the free agency period prior to the 2012 NFL season after missing an entire year with a neck injury. He would win two more AFC Championships with his new team and another ring, which he had been desperately seeking. He immediately retired after winning his second title.

#1 - Tom Brady, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy

Tom Brady put together the greatest career by any player ever while he was the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots. He set a new standard for winning, earning nine Conference Championships and six Super Bowl rings, both of which are the most of all time.

Tom Brady continued his excellence when he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2020 NFL free agency period. He won his seventh ring and 10th conference title in his first season with his new team, becoming the first quarterback to win one as a member of each conference.

