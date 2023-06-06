Being an NFL player is something many dream of. For former Dallas Cowboys player Antonio Callaway, playing in the NFL might now just be a dream.

After several incidents throughout his young career, the 26-year-old has, perhaps, reached his final straw. Fox Sports Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe has no sympathy for the receiver.

Callaway was reportedly pulled over in Florida over the weekend and was arrested for driving with a suspended license. That proved to be the straw that broke the camels back with Sharpe, who was at a loss for words as to how Callaway can mess up such an opportunity.

Sharpe said on Undisputed:

“Skip, he's hell-bent on being a career F-up. Let him go be an F-up on his own time. We know what happened at Florida, Skip. I don't need to get into Florida. He shows up at the combine with weed in his system. Now, you go in for a job interview, and you smoking weed in front of the boss, and he's like, 'Oh, yeah, just the guy we want for the job.'

“Let him go. If you want to f up, do that on your own time. He had 17 chances, so we want to give him 18. Okay, I will give him 18. But he’s going to do it on his own time. He will get clean on his own time. He will do all this jack, jacking off on his own time. I cannot feel sorry for someone that continuously mess up the blessing that God has given him.”

It certainly is a sad situation for Antonio Callaway, and now many wonder if he will ever step foot on an NFL field again after his arrest.

Cowboys just fine without Antonio Callaway

Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns

The latest news regarding Antonio Callaway isn't great, and as such, Dallas decided it was best to part ways with the 26-year-old receiver.

In truth, Callaway was likely not going to make the 53-man roster anyway and possibly be a member of the practice squad, as several Cowboys were ahead of him on the depth chart.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate The #Cowboys have released WR Antonio Callaway, who was arrested in Florida over the weekend for driving with a suspended license. The #Cowboys have released WR Antonio Callaway, who was arrested in Florida over the weekend for driving with a suspended license.

The likes of CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Michael Gallup, Jalen Tolbert, Simi Fehoko and KaVontae Turpin are all head of him.

For Antonio Callaway's sake, we hope this isn't the end of his NFL career and that he gets his off-field issues sorted out and is back playing football at some point in the near future.

