Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe will never forget the 1993 NFL season because he fell short of earning an additional $100,000.

The three-time Super Bowl champion believes that the Denver Broncos prevented him from getting the incentive.

He shared on the "New Heights" podcast:

“I had $100,000 in my contract one year. I needed 121 yards to get that, to get a thousand (receiving yards) going into the last game."

While co-host Travis Kelce referred to it as “money day,” his brother Jason commented:

“That's a playoff game right there."

Sharpe continued:

“I had six catches, 116 yards, and two touchdowns at the half and didn't catch another pass. I finished five yards short of 1,000.”

Sharpe and the Broncos faced the Los Angeles Raiders in that game. In the second quarter, the former Savannah State standout caught a 54-yard touchdown pass from John Elway to make the count 19-7. A few minutes later, he added a one-yard touchdown catch before the intermission.

The Kelces couldn’t believe Shannon Sharpe’s story, leading Travis to react:

“Please tell me they still gave it to you.”

Sharpe said no, but Jason Kelce had a follow-up question:

“How many plays did you get in the second half?”

The “Undisputed” host replied:

“I played all. I didn't get another pass thrown my way. I didn't get another play.”

The Broncos lost the game in overtime 33-30. As a consolation, they finished the regular season at 9-7, good enough to earn a Wild Card playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Sharpe ended the 1993 regular season with 995 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. The $100,000 incentive would have been huge, considering that he earned an estimated $760,000 that year (per Spotrac).

However, his output was good enough to make First Team All-Pro. He also received his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

Sharpe also recalled how the Broncos nearly cut him.

Shannon Sharpe dominated the next game to no avail

Jason Kelce asked Sharpe:

“You don't think somebody made the call?”

The eight-time Pro Bowler answered:

“Of course they did. I go out there the next week. I go 13 for 153 and a touchdown.”

That game was during the AFC Wild Card Round. They lost to the Raiders again, 42-24, despite Shannon Sharpe’s big game.

The Broncos missed the playoffs during the 1994 and 1995 seasons. But those setbacks led to back-to-back Super Bowl victories in 1997 and 1998.

In 2002, Sharpe returned to Denver after a brief but successful stint with the Baltimore Ravens. He retired after the 2003 season with 815 receptions, 10,060 yards, and 62 touchdowns to his name.

Aside from "Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe also hosts the Club Shay Shay podcast.

