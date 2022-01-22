"He is the next HC" - Shaquille O'Neal makes explosive claim regarding Cowboys' future

Who knew that Shaquille O'Neal was a huge Cowboys fan? Shaq has expressed over the last few days his opinion about Dallas, especially their coaching situation.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was furious at his team's play last Sunday and is considering all options, including firing head coach Mike McCarthy.

But Shaq made a shocking revelation about who he thinks should be Dallas' next head coach: Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. On The Big Wig podcast, Shaq named his pick:

“I’m putting this out right now. Deion Sanders is the next head coach for the Cowboys. Jerry Jones, this message is from Shaquille O’Neal Incorporated, Deion Sanders for the next coach to Cowboys.

"You want the Dallas back rocking? Bring Deion to the fold. Deion will hold those players accountable. Deion Sanders for the next Cowboys coach. Put it out, Tweet it, TikTok it, Instagram it, OnlyFans it. Put it out.”

Deion Sanders was hired as Jackson State's head coach two years ago and has found success at the school, winning the SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference) and taking his team to the Celebration Bowl. Hiring Sanders may not be as absurd as one would think.

Sanders can clearly coach, and there was a lot of buzz about him leaving JSU when a lot of Division I coaching jobs opened this past year. Will Coach Prime leave the Tigers?

Would Deion Sanders take the Cowboys job?

First of all, Mike McCarthy hasn't been fired — not yet. But the way Jerry Jones was talking, it's not a question of if, but when.

It's not just about Dallas losing, it's the way they lost that troubled Jones. Penalties, lack of offensive movement and bad play calling all contributed to Dallas' defeat on Sunday.

But is Deion Sanders the answer? He is a Cowboys great and can coach, but he is building something at Jackson State that we haven't seen since the great Eddie Robinson was at Grambling: he is bringing national exposure to HBCUs.

Sanders is making a name for himself in coaching circles, and one has to wonder if he will leave it all behind to get into the mess that is Dallas. Money wouldn't be the issue with Sanders, it would be how much control he would have over this team.

Jones is still the general manager and it is more than likely he will have to step down for any coach, especially Sanders, to take over. He hasn't been willing to do it so far, but he might have to if he wants to see his team back on top.

